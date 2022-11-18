Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas named Players of the Year at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas were named the best men and women players at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2022 at the Madinat Jumeirah on Thursday.

France striker Benzema was picked for his outstanding performances in 2022 in which his 44 goals in 46 games led Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League success while Spain midfielder Putellas for her central role in Barcelona’s success last season.

The 13th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards honoured international footballers and professionals from across the world for their talent and hard work over the past year, alongside legends who have been integral to the success of the game for many years.

Held in conjunction with the 17th edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference, hosted by the Dubai Sports Council, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sergio Ramos took part in a discussion titled "Road to Champions", ahead of the awards ceremony.

During three weeks of public voting, fans were invited to vote for their favourite players. This year, 33 million votes were cast from 225 countries and territories – up from 15 million last year.

AC Milan and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimović was one of three players presented with Player Career Awards. Chris Whiteoak / The National

TikTok fans once again voted in their millions, this year choosing Egypt forward Mohamed Salah as their TikTok Fans' Player of the Year winner.

In a tough category with 20 nominees, retired striker Emilio Butragueno received the Best Men’s Club of the Year award on behalf of Real Madrid. And for the Best Women's Club of the Year, Olympique Lyonnais Feminin beat nine other contenders to win.

A total of 22 awards were presented during the star-studded ceremony, with three of the sport’s biggest names honoured for their outstanding contribution in recent years and presented with Player Career Awards. Brazil World Cup winner Romario, the first player to score at least 100 goals for three different clubs; England and Manchester United record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney and AC Milan's Swedish striker Ibrahimovic were the recipients.

Spanish manager Unai Emery, now in charge at Premier League Aston Villa, received the Coach Career Award and Italian Adriano Galliani, received the Executive Career Award.

Spanish giants Real Madrid bagged a total of six awards during the evening.

Egypt and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah attends Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2022. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Carlo Ancelotti received the Best Coach of the Year and Best President of the Year went to Florentino Perez.

The Best Executive of the Year went to Real Madrid’s CEO, Jose Angel Sanchez. A new award, Best Scout of the Year, went to Juni Calafat, a man who is regarded as an integral part of Real’s global success.

Sergio Ramos was awarded Best Defender of All Time, and Benfica, the current champions of Uefa Youth League, received the Best Youth Team of the Year award.

Two new awards, Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year went to Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who has shown outstanding performances last season.

The CNN Off The Pitch Award was presented to Didier Drogba for the work done by the Didier Drogba Foundation since 2007, to bring electricity to small villages and building health centres and schools, and donating to orphanages.

Best Sporting Director of the Year was awarded jointly to technical director Paolo Maldini and sport director Frederic Massara for their work at the Italian club AC Milan.

Recognising important aspects of the modern game, Best Agent of the Year went to Portuguese super-agent, Jorge Mendes and Best Transfer Deal of the Year went to Rafaela Pimenta for her influence, dedication and talent. Acknowledging his long and successful career, Rene Ramos took home the Agent Career Award.

The newly launched Globe Soccer Digital Awards presented by 433, honoured the finest digital media influencers and creators in football’s virtual arena across five categories.

The Best Football Esports Player went to current FIFAe World Cup champion Diogo Pombo aka Tuga810.

Fabrizio Romano, the well-known sports journalist took home the Best Football Journalist award.

The Best Football Social Media Influencer was awarded to Khaby Lame, the successful video creator who commands a social media following well above 200 million.

Mohammed Al Noufali aka Alnoufali_7, the accomplished freestyler from Oman, bagged the Best Football TikTok Creator award, and Aaron Ollero, the Spanish football content creator best known as Zabalive, received the Best Football YouTube Creator award.