Irish comic Joanne McNally announces new Dubai date after three sold-out shows

Irish comedienne Joanne McNally has announced a new show in Dubai, after her three dates in January sold out within hours.

The actress and podcast host will return to the city in April for a show at The Agenda in Media City.

McNally will play three shows at the QE2 on January 26, 27 and 28. She was initially scheduled to play only one, but added two further dates because of demand.

"Joanne has remarkably become the UAE’s fastest-selling comedienne selling out her headline show within two hours of on-sale," Peter Green, owner of GME Events, told The National at the time.

The new show will take place on April 29. Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.ae, priced from Dh295.

Joanne McNally has sold out multiple shows across the UK. Photo: GME Events

McNally, 39, is known for her popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she co-hosts with presenter Vogue Williams. The podcast consistently has more than one million downloads each week. A UK television regular, she has appeared on a host of shows, including The Jonathan Ross Show, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Channel 4’s The Big Fat Quiz Of Everything.

She has been described by The Sunday Times as a "truly gifted stand-up", and has sold-out 50 nights at Vicar Street in Dublin, four nights at The London Palladium and three nights at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo venue on her most recent tour.

There is no shortage of comic acts coming to the UAE in the coming months.

Jimmy Carr will bring his Terribly Funny tour to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena for the first time on January 7, with tickets starting from Dh195.

Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges is also set to perform at the same venue on January 21. Tickets are available from Dh195 via Platinumlist and at UAE Virgin Megastores.

Concerts and events coming to Dubai in 2022 — in pictures