A guide to Korea Festival 2022 in the UAE, featuring concerts, film screenings and more

The Korea Festival is returning for a month of concerts and live performances, exhibitions, film screenings and seminars.

"The Korea Festival, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, is designed to enjoy Korean culture across the United Arab Emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ajman, Sharjah, and Dubai,” said Nam Chan-woo, director of the Korean Cultural Centre.

Hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and organised by the Korean Culture Centre in the UAE, most of the events will take place at the Yas Creative Hub on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, although some of the performances will also take place in other locations. The aim of the event is to showcase traditional and modern Korean culture to a wider audience. Here’s a look at what to expect.

Korean Traditional Paintings exhibition

When: Until October 28

Young artists from the Korea National University of Cultural Heritage in Buyeo County have reinterpreted 45 traditional Korean paintings. The works include new paintings that feature both Korean and Arab traditional cultures. They will on display at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Kite: K-pop in the Emirates concert

When: Sunday at 7.30pm

K-pop pioneer Rain and rising star Heize will take the stage at The Agenda in Dubai Media City. Also joining them for the event via XR video performances will be rock band YB, singer-songwriter 10cm, rapper Ph-1, duo Prudence, singer-songwriter SWJA and singer Car, the Garden, as part of the event. XR Metaverse performances use XR live tracking and 3D technology to create virtual stages — in this case it will take shape with the acts in South Korea looking like they are performing in front of the Burj Khalifa.

‘6/45’ film screening

When: October 15 at 5.30pm, October 16 at 2pm

The 2022 South Korean comedy, directed by Park Gyu-tae, tells the story of an encounter between North and South Korean soldiers after a 5.7 billion won winning lottery gets blown across the Military Demarcation line into North Korea thanks to the wind. The film stars Go Kyung-pyo, Lee Yi-kyung, Eum Moon-suk, Park Se-wan and Kwak Dong-yeon.

There will be two showings: October 15 at 5.30pm at Yas Mall and October 16 at 2pm at Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

‘Sinkhole’ film screening

When: October 16 at 4.20pm

The 2021 disaster comedy film centres on Park Dong-won, who is finally able to purchase a home for his family after saving up for 11 years. During a housewarming party, a heavy overnight downpour creates a large sinkhole that swallows up the apartment and the people inside. Park and his guests must find their way out, as rain starts to pour again, quickly filling up the sinkhole with water. The film also stars Cha Seung-won, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Hye-jun and Nam Da-reum.

The film will be shown at Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

6th UAE-Korea Friendship Taekwondo Championships

When: October 22

The Taekwondo championship co-organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the UAE and United Arab Emirates Taekwondo Federation encourage the youth to practice and show off their Taekwondo skills. The location for the event will be announced closer to the date.

18th Emirates International Peace Music Festival

When: October 21 to 23

South Korean violinist and musical prodigy Yoeun Seol, 10, will make her UAE debut by performing with the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra. She began playing the violin at 2 and has already progressed to mastering the instrument. She currently has almost 87,000 subscribers on YouTube, where videos are uploaded of her performing solo or with a group. The venue will be announced closer to the date.

Connect with K-Arts Dance

When: October 27 at 5.30pm

Modern dancers from the Korea National University of Arts in Seoul are heading to the capital. Expect a creative routine based on traditional Korean dance. The performance will take place at Sorbonne University.

