South Korean stars Rain and Heize to headline free K-pop concert in Dubai

K-pop fans in the region are in for a treat as the line-up has now been revealed for the third Kite: K-pop in the Emirates concert.

The free event, presented by the Korea Creative Content Agency and the Korean Cultural Centre in the United Arab Emirates (Kocca UAE), will take place on October 2 at The Agenda in Dubai Media City with K-pop pioneer Rain and rising star Heize set to take the stage.

There will also be XR video performances from rock band YB, singer-songwriter 10cm, rapper Ph-1, duo Prudence, singer-songwriter SWJA and singer Car, the Garden, as part of the event.

XR Metaverse performances use XR live tracking and 3D technology to create virtual stages — in this case it will take shape with the acts in South Korea looking like they are performing in front of the Burj Khalifa.

Rain is one of the country’s biggest stars, gaining worldwide popularity with his third album in 2004’s It’s Raining. He’s twice been named as one of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine and released his EP Pieces by Rain in 2021, which featured five tracks, including the a collaborative single Why Don't We with Chungha.

Heize is a singer and rapper signed to Psy's record label and entertainment agency P Nation. She made her music debut with a 2014 eponymous EP that had six songs on it. In June, she released her second album Undo. She was nominated for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Vocal Performance at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

“Since its first virtual concert in 2020 with more than 15,400 real-time viewers, the Kite [event is] also much-loved by K-pop fans in the UAE. Last year, we had more than 3,600 audiences coming to the Kite at Dubai Expo 2020 and this has become symbolic sign of cultural exchange between Korea and UAE,” said Oh Hyun Jeon, regional director of Kocca UAE.

“This year the Kite [event] will be hosted again in Dubai with Rain, one of the first K-pop world stars, and Heize, a rising singer-songwriter. I hope this is time for K-pop fans in the UAE to enjoy K-pop together.”

