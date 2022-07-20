Wizkid and Ozuna to perform at Saudi Arabia's Gamers8 festival

Reggaeton star Ozuna and Nigerian Afro-pop singer Wizkid are part of the latest batch of international and local artists performing as part of Gamers8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The eSports festival announced 11 more artists to join an already formidable line-up of acts to play at weekly concerts in Boulevard Riyadh City.

The series kicked off with Egyptian pop star Amir Diab and Colombian singer J Balvin performing as part of the festival's opening ceremony on July 14.

Performances by the newly announced artists begin on Thursday, with a set by Saudi spinner DJ Aseel.

This Thursday, Swedish DJ Axwell, Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees and Egypt’s Mohamed Hamaki will also take the stage.

Puerto Rican singer Ozuna will take the stage on Thursday, July 28 alongside Belgian EDM artists Lost Frequencies and Saudi DJ duo Malkin and Emad. Rapper Lil Pump will also feature in a solo performance on the same day.

Expect a greatest hits set from Wizkid, who will play after a set by Saudi rapper Dafencii.

More local acts are set to feature on other Thursdays during the festival, with Cosmicat and Jeed hitting the DJ decks on August 11 and 18 respectively, followed by The Engineers on August 25 and Jazzy Spa Sounds on September 1.

Already announced to perform in Boulevard Riyadh City are Lebanese pop star Nancy Ajram and EDM producer Marshmello, who will use the opportunity to play the collaborative new single Sah Sah on Thursday, August 11.

More Thursday acts include Moroccan DJ and producer R3hab on August 4, while rapper Russ leads a bill that will include DJ Alan Walker and Egypt electronic act Disco Misr on August 18.

After impressing crowds at Expo 2020 Dubai last year and the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah in February, the Black Eyed Peas will return to the region to perform on August 25 alongside DJ Snake.

Tickets for the concerts are available from the official website, with concert tickets starting from Saudi riyals 240.

What is Gamers8?

Running with the theme Your Portal to the Next World, it is described as “the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide”, where tournaments are played alongside entertainment and cultural offerings.

According to its organiser, the Saudi Esports Federation, more than 1,000 activities, from concerts to comedy and magic shows, are part of the programme.

On the sporting front, Gamers8 invites some of the world’s best players and teams to compete across popular titles, such as Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG Mobile.

The total prize pool on offer is $15 million, one of the biggest in any esports competition.

The tournaments will be broadcast live on the festival’s social media channels in more than eight languages, including Arabic and English.

Gamers8 runs until September 8 in Riyadh