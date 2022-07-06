Musician Carlos Santana collapses on stage in US show

The American guitarist was performing in Michigan

Jul 06, 2022
US guitarist Carlos Santana has received medical attention after collapsing onstage during a show in Michigan.

The musician, whose band is known for hits including Smooth and Maria Maria, was attended to by several staff members and medical personnel.

Videos shared on social media showed the 74 year-old being helped off the stage and waving to fans as he exited.

Members of the audience were reportedly asked by venue staff for their "prayers" following the "severe" medical emergency.

The incident occurred during Santana's Miraculous Supernatural Tour, which the band is currently undergoing with fellow rock band Earth, Wind & Fire.

Santana was performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor venue near the city of Detroit.

According to reports, Santana was about 20 minutes into his set, about to perform the song Joy, when sat down and then fell backwards.

His condition reportedly improved shortly afterwards, but was wheeled off stage, waving to fans as he went.

The musician was forced to postpone part of a Las Vegas residency in December last year, following an "unscheduled" heart procedure.

He resumed the residency in January and began the North American tour in March.

Updated: July 06, 2022, 3:43 AM
