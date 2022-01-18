Diriyah E-Prix: Wyclef Jean and James Blunt to headline first night

Only one month after it hosted its historic first Formula One Grand Prix in December, Saudi Arabia will once again be the setting for a global motorsport championship, the Diriyah E-Prix. The electric car racing series, also known as Formula E, will return for its eighth season to the outskirts of Riyadh, which is also home to the Unesco World Heritage Site of Turaif, on January 28 and 29.

The event will also feature two nights of concerts, with the first night headlined by rapper Wyclef Jean and crooner James Blunt. Artists for the second night will be revealed soon.

Haitian rapper, producer and philanthropist Jean, best known as a member of acclaimed hip-hop group Fugees, has collaborated with some of music's biggest names, including Whitney Huston, Carlos Santana and global superstars such as Lil Wayne and Akon. Jean has nine solo studio albums to his name, with his last one Wyclef Goes Back to School Volume 1 being released in 2017.

Fugees' monumental album The Score, which hit No 1 on the Billboard chart, spawned a trio of smash singles, including their reinvention of Roberta Flack’s 1973 ballad Killing Me Softly, and is now certified six times platinum.

Joining the rapper will be English singer, songwriter, musician and record producer Blunt whose 17-year career has spawned more than 23 million album sales. The Grammy nominated singer is known for his global smash hits You’re Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover.

The eighth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will also mark the opening of Jahez Village, featuring cultural festivities, food and retail experiences.

Strict health and safety protocols will be observed, organisers said, encouraging those interested in enjoying the event live to purchase tickets early as attendance will be limited.

Tickets from 150 Saudi riyals (Dh146) are available at diriyah-eprix.com.