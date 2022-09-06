Dubai's The Pointe to host music festival in October with Emirati and regional artists

The Pointe in Dubai is launching a music festival.

Relm Fest will be a free event that will run at the popular waterfront destination on Palm Jumeirah from October 21 to 23.

Artists signed up to perform at the event include Emirati soul singer Hamdan Al Abri, Iraqi-Belgian vocalist Sandra Sahi and Syrian qanun player Nagham Debal.

They will be joined by regional talents, including Lebanon’s Lea Makhoul and Palestinian singer-songwriter Noel Kharman.

In addition to performing amid the picturesque backdrop, each act will have their music synchronised to The Palm Fountain.

Relm Fest will also feature plenty of dining options and a fireworks display. More artists and DJs are expected to be announced.

Gail Sangster, senior director for Palm Jumeirah Projects at developer Nakheel, said the artists performing at Relm Fest will receive industry support through a series of workshops that will run later in the year.

“We have developed a comprehensive programme which includes supporting the artists with launching their music by choreographing fountain shows at The Palm Fountain,” Sangster told The National.

“We are also working closely with industry leaders such as Anghami and TikTok to help the artists launch their songs, increase their visibility across the platforms’ playlists and support them with workshops to provide them with the resources to build their online presence.”

Relm Fest at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, will feature performances and a fireworks display. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sangster says The Pointe aims to engage with more musicians from the UAE and the region for future events planned for the site.

“We are looking for passionate and authentic artists who are dedicated to taking their career to the next level,” she says.

“Our aim is to tap into different genres and styles to ensure we are targeting a diverse line-up of artists with unique and different musical directions.

“In terms of the future, we are open to exploring new ways to work with other artists, whether it’s through Relm or other initiatives”

More information is available at www.thepointe.ae

