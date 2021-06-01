New floating track at The Pointe: you can now run over the water at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah

If you fancy shaking up your jogging routine, there’s a new spot on Palm Jumeirah that actually allows you to run over water.

Sporting goods company adidas recently unveiled a floating walkway over the waters of The Pointe. The track stretches for 250 metres and can be accessed from the eastern side of family-friendly destination The Pointe (the entrance is right in front of Lads Burger).

It's accessible to the public daily from 6pm to midnight, which means that visitors could also get some of the best views of Atlantis, The Palm, as well as The Palm Fountain show, which takes place every half-hour after sunset, as they jog.

The walkway is accessible from 6pm until midnight. Courtesy adidas

The experience is part of the adidas x Parley Run for the Oceans campaign, which is back for its fourth year. The global movement aims to "harness the power of sport to raise awareness around the threat of marine plastic pollution".

While the walkway is free for all, to access it, passers-by will have to scan a QR code displayed at the sign-up station that will direct them to adidas’s running app and allow them to join the challenge.

For every kilometre run, the company will clean the equivalent weight of 10 plastic bottles, up to a maximum of 226,795 kilograms in total.

There are also touchpoints located along the way so that passers-by will be able to learn more about the movement, and the importance of reducing plastic pollution for the good of the oceans.

However, you might want to check this attraction out sooner rather than later. The Run for the Oceans campaign will be taking place until Tuesday, June 8, after which the floating platform will be dismantled.

More information is available at adidas.com/us/runfortheoceans

