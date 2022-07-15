Egypt's Cairokee and Filipino singer Bamboo to headline Beat The Heat gigs in Dubai

Egyptian electro group Sharmoofers, Filipino-American rocker Bamboo and Kuwaiti rapper Daffy are some of the artists performing as part of a new Dubai concert series.

Organised by the streaming platform Anghami, Beat The Heat is a weekly series of shows taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with each night following a musical theme.

The six-week programme begins on Saturday with Alternative Rap Night, featuring popular Egyptian acts Cairokee and Afroto.

July 23, dubbed Khaleeji Night, will see singer Zena Emad lead an all-Saudi bill, which includes Bader Al Shaibi and Ayed.

July 30 is dedicated to music from North Africa with Moroccan singer Hatim Ammor teaming up with Tunisian R&B artist Nordo.

Indie Night on August 6 will see the eclectic pairing of Palestinian rapper Big Sam and Egyptian singer-songwriter Ahmed Kamel.

Fans of Pinoy-pop should welcome the return of the aforementioned Bamboo on August 13, alongside veteran singer Barbie Almalbis.

Daffy will have the stage to himself on August 26, as he headlines the Khaleeji Pop and Hip-hop Night.

The series ends with the buoyant electro stylings of Sharmoofers on August 27.

Beat The Heat is the first of a number of live music initiatives Anghami is planning for the Mena region, following its acquisition of Spotlight Events this month.

As part of the move, Anghami said its foray into live music will include streamed concerts and fan meet-and-greet opportunities with performing artists.

According to the announcement, future Mena concerts are being organised for Egyptian star Amr Diab and a Paris show with Lebanese crooner Wael Kfoury.

“Our vision is to expand from music streaming to a fully integrated entertainment platform that meets our goal of building our own unique category that no other provider can compete with,” said Anghami co-founder and chief executive Eddy Maroun.

“This partnership will allow us to deliver unique experiences to our users while giving artists a stage to perform and reach their fans physically and virtually.”

Tickets for all Beat The Heat concerts are available from dubai.platinumlist.net