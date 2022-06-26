Celebrities at Glastonbury 2022: Kit Harington, Princess Beatrice and Chris Martin spotted

There's no denying that Glastonbury Festival is a star-studded affair, with Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo gracing the stages this year.

Not to mention surprise onstage appearances by such famous names as Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl and Greta Thunberg.

Sir Paul McCartney invited Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen on stage to perform with him in the former Beatle's Glastonbury headline set on Saturday night.

But off the stage, among the crowds, there are plenty more high-profile celebrities milling about at the festival, which hasn't been held since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Fresh from the announcement of the Game of Thrones spin-off show about Jon Snow, actor Kit Harington was spotted letting his hair down with fellow fans at the festival, alongside his wife Rose Leslie.

Anatomy of a Scandal star Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green were also pictured among the crowds, as were Coldplay frontman Chris Martin with his partner, American actress Dakota Johnson.

Britain's royal family also made an appearance, as Princess Beatrice, wearing a casual khaki mini dress on Friday, attended with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi by her side.

British actress Tilda Swinton has also been swanning about in sensible outfits, including knee-high riding boots and a brown bomber jacket, as unpredictable weather hit the festival.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones have also been spotted among the crowds in waterproofs or wellies.

Former One Direction stars Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have been seen chilling on the grass during the weekend, as has Harry Potter actress and newly-wed Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the beloved children's series.

English model Daisy Lowe was in wellies and casual black overalls with a white crop top, and another day sporting a tiger print dress, while Irish model Laura Whitmore, who presents hit British reality show Love Island, was spotted celebrating her belated hen party and watching Skin of Skunk Anansie fame perform.

