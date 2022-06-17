Justin Bieber remains 'upbeat' despite postponing remaining US Justice tour dates

Justin Bieber has postponed his remaining US Justice World Tour dates amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

A post from the tour's official Instagram account said the singer was "upbeat" and receiving "the best medical care possible", while looking forward to returning to performing later this summer.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by viral reactivation and is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis as it is known in the US.

It is a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak affects the facial nerve near one ear. It can cause hearing loss in addition to facial paralysis.

News of the postponement comes after his wife, Hailey Bieber, told US news show Good Morning America he was "getting better every single day".

"In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed," the post read.

"Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."

It added that details on the rescheduled US dates would be announced shortly.

Bieber told fans in a video posted to Instagram earlier this month about his diagnosis.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move,” Bieber explained.

“So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So, for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see.”

The singer, 28, previously said that he had been doing facial exercises to regain movement, but it would still take time to recover.

— AFP and The National contributed to this report