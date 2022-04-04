Trevor Noah and Questlove joke about Will Smith's Oscars slap at Grammys 2022

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was the punchline of jokes made by host Trevor Noah and Questlove at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

It's been one week since Smith slapped Rock on stage at the Oscars, after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, caused by alopecia.

"Don't even think of it as an award show," South African comedian Noah said, referencing Smith's words, during his monologue.

"This is a concert where we're giving out awards. We're going to listening to some music, we're going to be dancing, we're going to be singing, we're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths."

After Smith stormed the Oscars stage to slap Rock, he returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out your [expletive] mouth.”

The incident was also referenced by musician Questlove, born Ahmir Khalib Thompson.

Questlove joked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock when presenting the award for Song of the Year at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. AP

"I’m here to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me," Questlove said. He added: "Just playing!"

He then presented the Song of the Year award to Silk Sonic's Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars for Leave The Door Open.

Will Smith resigns from Academy after backlash

On Friday, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Variety reported, following the backlash he had received for slapping comedian Rock.

“I will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” he wrote in his resignation.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

The academy said on Wednesday that it had started disciplinary proceedings into the event.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” Smith wrote. “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”