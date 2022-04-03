When are the 2022 Grammys and how can I watch the awards?

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste might make history on Sunday night, as the Grammys 2022 take place in Las Vegas.

Through her song Happier Than Ever, Eilish could become the first artist to win Record of the Year three times in a row, and the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times.

She is likely to join Adele as the only artists to ever win three major categories — record, song and album of the year — twice. She previously won for Bad Guy and Everything I Wanted.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the nominees for Grammys 2022 Album of the Year.

Read more Three Filipino-American artists set to make history at Grammys 2022

Rodrigo has an opportunity to join Eilish and Christopher Cross as the only artists to win all four major categories (best new artist, album, record and song of the year). The drivers license singer, 19, could be following Eilish’s remarkable record by becoming the second-youngest album of the year winner with Sour.

The only person who could win the most Grammys in one night is Jon Batiste, who enters the awards with a leading 11 nominations. If Batiste wins in eight categories, he will tie Michael Jackson and rock band Santana for the record.

Here's everything you need to know about watching the awards.

When do the Grammys 2022 take place?

Music's biggest awards night will take place on April 3 at 5pm Pacific Time.

That is April 4 at 4am in the UAE and 1am in the UK.

Where are the Grammys 2022 taking place?

For most of the past 20 years, the Grammys have taken place at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Centre, in Los Angeles. This year, however, it will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

How can I watch the Grammys 2022?

The show is being broadcast live on CBS in the US, but it will also be available on Paramount Plus, for those who have access to it, as well as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T's DirectTV Stream and FuboTV.

You can also watch the Grammys' Premiere Ceremony, which will be live-streamed on live.grammy.com and on the Grammys' official YouTube channel.

If you don't have access to any of these services, then keep an eye on The National's live blog to keep up with the on-screen action.

Click here for a list of nominees in key categories.

AP contributed to this report