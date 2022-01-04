'America's Got Talent' sensation Peter Rosalita to have first public concert in Dubai

It might have been an American reality show, but many people across the UAE tuned into the 16th season of America's Got Talent after Filipino singing sensation Peter Rosalita blew the judges away.

Now, he's set to do the same to concertgoers in Dubai, as he will perform his first public concert as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The six-week extravaganza is putting on TunesDXB, a series of free live concerts with about 400 musicians to perform at more than 10 locations across the emirate. Peter, 10, will sing live this Friday and Saturday, from 7pm on the main stage at La Mer.

Quote He always loves to perform and make people happy by being able to share his singing talent Mary Jane Villegas, Peter Rosalita's aunt

"I am very happy and thankful that another dream of mine has come true," Peter told The National. "This is my first solo concert and I am so excited as I will have a special guest, the Cadenza Music band of Cadenza Music Institute from Abu Dhabi."

He's picking up where he left off on America's Got Talent, as Peter plans to perform cover songs from some of the most legendary singers, across different genres, although he wasn't prepared to share the song list ahead of the event.

"I always love to perform and make people happy being able to share my singing talent. I hope they will enjoy my performance."

Who is Peter Rosalita?

Peter, a Grade 5 student from Richmindale school in Abu Dhabi, became an internet sensation in June when his America's Got Talent audition was posted on YouTube.

Dressed in a white suit paired with a blue shirt and tie, the youngster immediately charmed the show’s four judges as soon as he walked on to the stage.

“I was born in Abu Dhabi, UAE, but I am a Filipino citizen,” he said confidently.

Peter then performed a rendition of the 1975 Eric Carmen song All By Myself, also made famous by Celine Dion in 1996, which brought the judges and audience to their feet.

"You have an amazing voice, an amazing personality, an amazing energy. Everyone is going to fall in love with you after this audition," show creator Simon Cowell said.

The video has been viewed more than nine million times, and even earned a thumbs up from Dion’s team who shared the clip on social media.

His elimination in the semi-finals left him “sad and confused”, but he also told The National it was “a once-in-a-lifetime experience”.

“I was shocked because I gave it my all in every performance and I was getting great responses from all the judges and audiences and I was [still] eliminated. But I am still happy that I got to have that experience."