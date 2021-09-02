Peter Rosalita misses out on 'America's Got Talent' finals

Young singer Peter Rosalita, a Filipino from Abu Dhabi, failed to make the finals of US reality TV show America's Got Talent on Wednesday evening.

The performer, 10, captivated audiences with a rendition of the 1975 Eric Carmen song All By Myself earlier in the season. He gained even more fans when he sang Whitney Houston’s 1993 I Have Nothing in another episode.

Peter was born in Abu Dhabi and travelled to the US for America's Got Talent auditions this spring.

Fans were surprised and saddened when he did not make it to the finals in Las Vegas.

#AGT I can’t believe Peter didn’t win I had voted for him and he did phenomenal last night and I’m so shocked right now I’m like What In the world — Latroybell (@latroybell2020) September 2, 2021

Most recently, he performed a rendition of the 1993 Mariah Carey song Without You for the semi-finals, which had even bad-tempered judge Simon Cowell choking up.

“You delivered that amazing vocal and I was thinking about the lyrics of the song and I was thinking about my little boy and I got all emotional,” Cowell said on Tuesday evening's show.

“I really like you Peter,” he said.

The singer posted a tweet on Wednesday evening saying he was “thankful and grateful to all you guys who voted for me".

Thankful + grateful to all you guys who voted for me. See you tonight at @AGT stage for the result 8PM EST on @NBC #AGT pic.twitter.com/FHlvZKao5h — Peter Rosalita (@Peter_Rosalita) September 1, 2021

His family in Abu Dhabi has watched his progress with great pride.

"The feeling has been unexplainable up to now," Peter's mother, Vilma Villegas, told The National after Wednesday night's result. "He did not make to the finals but God has a greater plan. In our hearts, Peter is already a winner.

"We are thankful and grateful to all who voted for Peter and to all the supporters - thank you everyone."

Peter, a Grade 5 student at Richmindale school in Abu Dhabi, became an internet sensation in June after his audition for America’s Got Talent was posted online.

An only child, Peter lives with his parents and aunt, Mary Jane Villegas, in Abu Dhabi. Mary Jane, who is also his guardian, is accompanying him in the US.

"Peter has had various experiences in competitions, which we believe has instilled in him the sense of valuing hard work and realising that it may or may not always end up with a win,” Vilma said. "He knows that what matters most is giving his best each and every time he performs.”

