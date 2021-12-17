Mariah Carey takes over London Underground announcements: 'Proceed with caution'

Users of London Underground may be surprised to hear the dulcet tones of Mariah Carey guiding them through their daily commute.

The songstress revealed on Instagram that she has teamed up with Amazon UK to take over announcements on the tube and “bring some festive cheer to the London Underground”.

Referencing her hit Christmas single, Carey is heard over the intercom at various tube stations, saying: “Hi darlings, it’s Mariah. Make my wish come true and please stand behind the yellow line at all times. Proceed with caution and don’t forget to ask Alexa to play All I Want for Christmas on Amazon Music.”

She captioned the post: “UK lambs, I’ve teamed up with @amazonmusicuk to bring some festive cheer to the London Underground. Safe travels!!”

This latest endeavour comes in the wake of Carey’s new Christmas special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, which was released on Apple TV+ on December 3 and featured the Grammy winner teaming up with Khalid and Kirk Franklin for the first performance of their new single, Fall In Love at Christmas. The uplifting power ballad features Carey at her crooning best, lounging around a piano in her pyjamas and singing in the snow in a golden gown, before being joined by a gospel choir.

Meanwhile, her festive classic, All I Want for Christmas is You, has topped the Billboard’s Top 100 greatest of all time holiday songs chart and bagged a diamond Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification for one billion sales in the US. The Christmas hit track also crossed one billion streams on Spotify.

“I'm freaking out!!!! 1 billion!!!,” she wrote on Instagram. “Eternally grateful and blessed.”