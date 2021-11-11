UAE to discuss Covid-19's effect on education at Unesco conference

The UAE delegation at the Unesco General Conference this year will turn the spotlight on how the Covid-19 pandemic affected and changed the education sector.

The delegation, led by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, will discuss global educational needs, including lessons learnt from the Covid-19 education response.

Ms Al Kaabi will deliver the UAE's speech at the 41st General Conference on Saturday morning to representatives from around the world.

Hosted every two years, the conference determines the policies and main lines of work undertaken by the organisation.

Running from November 9-24, delegates participating at the event set the programmes and budget for Unesco and elect the members of the executive board and appoints, every four years, the director general.

Ms Al Kaabi congratulated Audrey Azoulay on her re-election as director general of Unesco for a second four-year term.

Ms Azoulay was first elected in 2017, and was the only candidate for this new mandate, with 155 votes in favour, nine against and one abstention.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth at Unesco's 41st General Conference. Photo: Wam

"Congratulations to @AAzoulay on the trust of the international community and getting re-elected as director general of Unesco for the period 2022-2025,” Ms Al Kaabi tweeted.

“We wish her continued success and look forward to new co-operative partnerships.”

Earlier this year, the UAE was awarded a seat on Unesco’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

The country's membership will last until 2025. By becoming a member of the committee, the UAE promises to foster and promote cultural diversity.

Abu Dhabi this week was officially named the City of Music by Unesco and has pledged to host more international concerts to promote culture and creativity.

More than 50 locations around the world have been awarded the title, including Liverpool in England, which was the birthplace of the Beatles, and Ramallah in Palestine.

Ms Al Kaabi congratulated the emirate and said its new role plays a major factor in the UAE’s sustainable urban development plans.

“We congratulate the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for joining the Unesco Creative Cities Network,” she said.

“The designation of the City of Music corroborates the emirate’s successful strategy in developing cultural and creative industries."

Since its launch in 2004, the Cities of Music initiative has helped to establish creative projects around the world, including annual music festivals, dedicated podcasts and the expansion of creative spaces, such as theatres and concert halls.