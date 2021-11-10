Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid sees book brought to life at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, enjoyed a theatre production that took one of his own books from the page to the stage in the dazzling setting of Al Wasl Plaza.

Al-Adiyat – The Boy and the Horse was inspired by his 2019 book My Story.

It tells the tale of a young boy with a wise vision, who grows up to become a leader and a horse that rediscovers her passion for life.

The show, which runs at Expo 2020 Dubai until November 18, has a rich poetic narrative, celebrating humans’ ability to harness their hidden capabilities.

Directed by Amna Belhoul, executive creative director for entertainment and events at Expo 2020 Dubai, the 20-minute production was adapted from three stories included in My Story – Latifa, First Horse and the First Race.

Sheikh Mohammed meets President of Burundi

.@HHShkMohd meets President of Burundi during a visit to Burundi's Pavilion at @expo2020dubai. pic.twitter.com/LvkRObZ0hZ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 10, 2021

During his latest visit to the world’s fair, Sheikh Mohammed met Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye and his delegation.

The leaders witnessed the signing of two agreements, one centred on economic co-operation and the second focused on a plan to establish a joint committee promoting partnerships between their respective countries.

The pair also discussed issues of mutual interest and efforts to bolster ties before embarking on a tour of the Burundi pavilion, which highlights the east African country’s rich culture and human resources.