Travis Scott's Astroworld: eight people killed and hundreds injured in crowd crush

At least eight people have died and several others have been injured after a crowd surge on the opening night of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

Emergency officials say panic broke out after the crowd began to surge towards the front of the stage during Scott’s performance, leaving 300 people needing treatment for injuries including cuts and bruises.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals in cardiac arrest, and eight died.

Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said the incident began around 9.15pm on Friday evening.

"The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic," he told reporters.

He said people began to panic as others became injured in the crush.

Scott stopped several times during his 75-minute set after spotting members of the crowd close to the front in distress, asking security to check on them and help them out of the crowd, the Houston Chronicle reports.

A video taken at the event appears to show fans jumping on an emergency vehicle trying to make its way through the crowd as the performance continues on stage.

The event was halted when the organisers learnt that several people in the crowd had been hurt, the fire chief said, but the number of people involved were too much for the on-site medical facilities to handle.

Read more Kylie Jenner confirms she's pregnant with second child with Travis Scott in touching video

The second day of the festival has been cancelled.

News reports earlier on Friday said hundreds of people had knocked down metal detectors at the security screening area of the festival to get into the concert.

"Nobody could dream of this," said Houston Police Department chief Troy Finner. "But we're here, and I think it's very important that none of us speculate. Nobody has all the answers tonight."

Live Nation, the event organiser, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters news agency reports.