How surging crowds can kill: Eight Astroworld Festival deaths just the latest tragedy

Eight people died and many others were injured at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, the latest in a long line of tragedies in which people were crushed to death at major events.

Crowds surged forward as rapper Travis Scott took to the stage at the outdoor music festival on Saturday, during the first day of an event that attracted tens of thousands of people.

Disasters such as this are common at events that attract large crowds.

In 2015, a stampede during Hajj in Saudi Arabia resulted in the death of more than 2,000 pilgrims.

In 1989, nearly 100 people died at Hillsborough football stadium in England.

And in 1979, 11 people died in a scramble to enter a concert by band The Who in Cincinnati, Ohio.

While most major events take place without incident, experts said common traits can be seen when tragedies arise. Here is a look at how they happen.

How are people dying at big events?

At events where crowd surges occur, deaths are not usually caused by people getting trampled. Actually, people are often squeezed so hard that they cannot get enough oxygen.

When a crowd surges, the force can be strong enough to bend steel. It can also hit people from two directions: from the rear, as the crowd pushes forward, or from the front as people try to escape. If some people have fallen, causing a pile-up, pressure can even come from above. Caught in the middle are people’s lungs.

What causes disasters such as this?

G Keith Still, a visiting professor of crowd science at the University of Suffolk in England, has testified as an expert witness in court cases involving crowds.

“My research covers over 100 years of disasters, and invariably they all come down to very similar characteristics,” said Prof Still.

He said the first issue is the design of the event, including making sure that the density of the crowd does not exceed security and safety guidelines, including having enough space for everyone and large enough gaps for people to move about.

Some venues will take precautions when they know a particularly high-energy crowd is coming to an event. Prof Still pointed to how some will set up pens around stages in order to break large crowds into smaller groups. That can also allow for pathways for security officers or for emergency exits.

What can cause stampedes?

Crowd density may be the most important factor in a deadly surge, but it usually needs a catalyst to get everyone rushing in the same direction.

A sudden downpour of rain or hail could send everyone running for cover, as was the case when 93 football fans in Nepal were killed while surging towards locked stadium exits in 1988. Or, in an example that Prof Still said is much more common in the US than other countries, someone yelling “He has a gun!”.

Surges do not always happen because people are running away from something. Sometimes they are caused by a crowd moving towards something, such as a performer on the stage, before they hit a barrier.

Prof Still also cited poor crowd-management systems, where event organisers don’t have strong procedures in place to report red flags or warnings, among the reasons deadly surges happen.

What other ways do people die?

A UK inquiry into the Hillsborough tragedy found that a form of asphyxiation was listed as an underlying cause in the vast majority of the deaths. Other listed causes included “inhalation of stomach contents”.

The deaths occurred as more than 50,000 fans streamed into the stadium for a football match on a warm, sunny day. Some of them packed into a tunnel and were getting pressed so hard into perimeter fencing that their faces got distorted by the mesh, the inquiry found.

“Survivors described being gradually compressed, unable to move, their heads ‘locked between arms and shoulders … faces gasping in panic,’” the report said. “They were aware that people were dying and they were helpless to save themselves.”