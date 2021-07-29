Liverpool fan Andrew Devine becomes 97th Hillsborough victim 32 years after being injured

A Liverpool fan who was left severely brain damaged in the Hillsborough tragedy has become its 97th victim. Andrew Devine, 55, died on Tuesday, 32 years after he was badly hurt in the disaster at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15, 1989.

Mr Devine was training for a career in accountancy when he was crushed in the crowd at Hillsborough and starved of oxygen, with doctors initially saying he was unlikely to survive the day.

Mr Devine was described by his family as a “much-loved son, brother and uncle” who had been supported by his family and a team of dedicated carers.

Both Liverpool and Everton, the club’s local rival, offered condolences as the area coroner confirmed Mr Devine was “unlawfully killed, making him the 97th fatality” of the tragedy.

We are deeply saddened to hear of Andrew's passing. Our thoughts are with his family and, as always, all those affected by the Hillsborough tragedy.



RIP Andrew Devine. ❤️💙 https://t.co/HnlXToE0NI — Everton (@Everton) July 28, 2021

“It is with great sadness and a sense of immense loss that we can confirm that Andrew Devine passed away yesterday at the premature age of 55,” the family said.

“Our collective devastation is overwhelming but so too is the realisation that we were blessed to have had Andrew with us for 32 years since the Hillsborough tragedy.”

Mr Devine was honoured by the team in 2019 when it won the European Champions League and the victory bus stopped outside his house.

A statement from Liverpool FC said they were “deeply saddened” by his death.

People place their hands on the Hillsborough memorial outside Liverpool's Saint George's Hall. Getty Images

“A lifelong Liverpool supporter, Andrew continued to attend matches at Anfield when possible despite suffering life-changing injuries at Hillsborough on April 15 1989,” a spokesman said.

“In doing so he defied expectations that he would not survive for six months after the tragedy.”

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Andrew’s family and his carers,” he added.

The family said: “We welcome the conclusion of the coroner, Mr Andre Rebello, made today at Liverpool Coroner’s Court, that Andrew was unlawfully killed, making him the 97th fatality of the tragic events that occurred on April 15, 1989.

“In the intervening years, Andrew has been a much loved son, brother and uncle. He has been supported by his family and a team of dedicated carers, all of whom devoted themselves to him.

“As ever, our thoughts are with all of those affected by Hillsborough.”

Tributes to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster adorn the Hillsborough memorial and the Bill Shankly gates at Anfield stadium in Liverpool. Getty Images

In 2016, an inquest jury ruled the Liverpool fans had been unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster.

Match commander David Duckenfield was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter at a retrial in November 2019, after the jury in his first trial was unable to reach a verdict.

Earlier this year, the trial of retired police officers Donald Denton and Alan Foster and former force solicitor Peter Metcalf, who were accused of perverting the course of justice following the disaster, collapsed after a judge ruled there was no case to answer.

The 2016 inquest was a turning point in the official response to the disaster, which had largely blamed the fans for the disaster.

Types of policy Term life insurance: this is the cheapest and most-popular form of life cover. You pay a regular monthly premium for a pre-agreed period, typically anything between five and 25 years, or possibly longer. If you die within that time, the policy will pay a cash lump sum, which is typically tax-free even outside the UAE. If you die after the policy ends, you do not get anything in return. There is no cash-in value at any time. Once you stop paying premiums, cover stops. Whole-of-life insurance: as its name suggests, this type of life cover is designed to run for the rest of your life. You pay regular monthly premiums and in return, get a guaranteed cash lump sum whenever you die. As a result, premiums are typically much higher than one term life insurance, although they do not usually increase with age. In some cases, you have to keep up premiums for as long as you live, although there may be a cut-off period, say, at age 80 but it can go as high as 95. There are penalties if you don’t last the course and you may get a lot less than you paid in. Critical illness cover: this pays a cash lump sum if you suffer from a serious illness such as cancer, heart disease or stroke. Some policies cover as many as 50 different illnesses, although cancer triggers by far the most claims. The payout is designed to cover major financial responsibilities such as a mortgage or children’s education fees if you fall ill and are unable to work. It is cost effective to combine it with life insurance, with the policy paying out once if you either die or suffer a serious illness. Income protection: this pays a replacement income if you fall ill and are unable to continue working. On the best policies, this will continue either until you recover, or reach retirement age. Unlike critical illness cover, policies will typically pay out for stress and musculoskeletal problems such as back trouble.

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

