Texas music festival crush leaves at least eight dead and several injured

It was the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston

The National
Nov 6, 2021

At least eight people have been killed and several injured in a crush during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

On Saturday morning, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena announced the casualties figures outside NRG Park, where the festival was being held.

The crush occurred at about 9pm or 9.15pm on Friday, when the crowd began to press towards the front of the stage, CBS News affiliate KHOU 11 News Houston reported.

The fire department took 17 people to hospital, KHOU 11 News Houston reported. Eleven were in cardiac arrest.

The crowd surged during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A crowd of 50,000 showed up for the two-day event, it reported. The second day of the festival has been cancelled.

Updated: November 6th 2021, 10:40 AM
