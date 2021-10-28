Adele's Hyde Park concerts: presale tickets sell out

The demand to see Adele live is higher than ever.

The English singer's Hyde Park concert presale tickets sold out in less than an hour on Thursday.

"Thank you for your interest in this event," a message on the American Express Experiences website Axs.com read. "It's been an extremely popular presale and we're sorry to inform you that tickets have now sold out."

Axs is one of two official ticket merchants for the concerts, along with Ticketmaster.

The Easy On Me singer is set to take to the stage in London's Hyde Park on July 1 and 2 next summer, marking her first UK live show in five years.

The concerts will support her coming album, 30, which is set for release on November 19. The album is about her divorce from American charity executive Simon Konecki, according to the singer.

In the ticket-buying process, fans on the Ticketmaster master website were able to track their place in the queue, with positions as high as 53,858th recorded.

Quote I wrote '30' as I painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart Adele

Tickets for the event cost: £90.45 for general admission, £111.85 for primary entry, £273.95 for gold tickets, £379.95 for diamond VIP tickets, £434.95 for the VIP terrace and ultimate bar diamond and ultimate terrace tickets cost £579.95.

Fans still have two more opportunities to buy tickets for the July 2022 event.

On Friday, October 29, there is an Amex presale from 10am GMT (1pm GST), and then tickets will go on general sale at 10am GMT on Saturday, October 30. Ticket purchases are capped to four per person.

Adele's '30'

Of the album, Adele says she wrote it as she “painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart” and “this album narrates it”.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started [30] nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even – throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.”

Adele last released music in 2015, with the album 25, which included singles Hello, When We Were Young, Send My Love (To Your New Lover) and Water Under the Bridge. Adele described 25 as a "make-up" album, a contrast to her previous releases about heartbreak.

Her new album is set to be released on Friday, November 19, and follows single Easy On Me, which broke the steaming record with 24 million listens in one week after its 15 October release.

