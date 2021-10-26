Adele announces two London concerts for summer 2022

The 'Easy On Me' singer will be taking to the Hyde Park stage for her first UK live show in five years

Farah Andrews
Oct 26, 2021

There is no doubt that Adele is back. Less than two weeks after the release of Easy On Me, the English singer has announced back-to-back London concert dates.

Adele is set to take the stage in Hyde Park in the British capital, on July 1 and 2, 2022. Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets at adele.com.

The concerts will support her coming album, 30, which is set for release on November 19. The album is about her divorce from American charity executive Simon Konecki, according to the singer.

Of the album, Adele says she wrote it as she “painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart” and “this album narrates it”.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started [30] nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even – throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.”

Adele last released music in 2015, with the album 25, which included singles Hello, When We Were Young, Send My Love (To Your New Lover) and Water Under the Bridge. Adele described 25 as a "make-up" album, a contrast to her previous releases about heartbreak.

See Adele's style transformation here:

Image 1 of 26

LONDON - FEBRUARY 20: Singer, Adele arrives at the Brit Awards 2008 at Earls Court on February 20, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Adele, in a tunic and black jeans, arrives at the Brit Awards at Earls Court on February 20, 2008 in London, England. Getty Images

Updated: October 26th 2021, 8:01 AM
MusicianLondonUK NewsPerforming Arts
