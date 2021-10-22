Adele's 'proudest possession' is a piece of used chewing gum that belonged to Celine Dion

She may be one of the richest musicians in the world, but Adele’s most prized possession is far from fancy.

The singer has revealed that the most treasured item she owns is a used piece of chewing gum, once chomped on by fellow songstress Celine Dion. “It’s pretty amazing,” Adele says about the piece of gum, which she has framed. “That’s my proudest possession.”

The Easy On Me singer made the revelation during an episode of Vogue’s 73 Questions and also uncovered the story of how the gum was acquired. “James Corden, who’s a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did, he did it with her. He knew how much of a fan I was of her and he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me.”

Adele, who is set to release 30, her first album in six years, on November 19, also spoke about it being her most personal work yet. She has previously said that the album is a way for her to explain her divorce from Simon Konecki to their son.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Adele explained that she wrote the album as she “painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart”.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started [30] nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even – throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.”

The singer released the first song from the album last week to positive reviews and record-breaking streaming numbers. Easy On Me debuted at the top of Australia’s singles charts on Friday.

As part of the Vogue interview, Adele also revealed the most surprising things about being a Brit living in America: “That my sarcastic humour doesn’t actually travel.”