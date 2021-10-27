Egyptian singer Hany Shaker to perform in Abu Dhabi in November

It's been nearly a decade since beloved Egyptian singer and composer Hany Shaker has performed in the capital, but next month he'll make his return for the Abu Dhabi Music Programme.

The 'Prince of Arab Singing', who has enjoyed an illustrious 40-year career, will perform a one-off concert at Etihad Arena on November 4, backed by an orchestra.

Fans can expect him to bring out his signature romantic compositions, including Nesyanak Sa'ab Akid and Keda Bardo Ya Amar, written by Egyptian composer Khaled El Amir. Shaker describes his music as a halfway point between tradition and modernity.

The Yas Island concert will run between 8pm and 11pm, doors open at 7pm, with tickets starting at Dh250.

What is the Abu Dhabi Music Programme?

As part of the Abu Dhabi Music Programme, the UAE capital is hosting eclectic shows, including the return of the Abu Dhabi Classics concert series, launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Mexican tenor Rolando Villazon and Emirati baritone Ahmed Al Hosani have already performed, and other concerts are in the pipeline, such as Russian pianist Dmitry Shishkin on Thursday and La Scala Academy Orchestra on Thursday, November 25.

Covid-19 precautions being taken at the Shaker concert include mandatory face masks, social distancing, contactless payments and regular sanitation of public areas. Attendees aged 16 and above must show their vaccinated status on the Al Hosn app and present a negative PCR test that's been taken within 48 hours.

Guests aged 12 and above must also have a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours.