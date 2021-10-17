Rolando Villazon on the passion of Latin American folk songs: 'They hit your heart'

Latin American music is not all celebratory.

Away from the fiesta vibes and pulsating rhythms, there is a body of folks songs tracing the turbulence and heartache the continent has endured over the centuries.

Some of these works will be presented in a recital at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Opening the Abu Dhabi Classics series are Mexican tenor Rolando Villazon and French harpist Xavier de Maistre, performing tracks from their 2020 joint album Serenata Latina.

The 21-song collection features works by the genre's leading purveyors such as Cuba's Silvio Rodriguez and the late Carlos Guastavino, hailed as one of Argentina's greatest composers.

Speaking to The National, Villazon says the concert is the best way to experience the stirring material.

“The songs really hit your heart,” he says.

"They are beautiful in that they talk about some of the sorrow and sadness that we all feel. Of course, there is happiness and joy in there too, but it is presented with a different colour."

A rich tradition

This was a project that was a long time coming for Villazon.

For more than two decades, the tenor has been an in-demand performer in operas and recitals with shows at prestigious venues such as Milan’s Scala Theatre and London’s Royal Opera House.

This is in addition to being a prolific recording artist, with more than 20 CDs under his belt, and an author with two published novels including 2013's Spanish debut Malabares.

He describes Serenata Latina and the resulting tour as tying all these strands together: the songs are narrative driven and feature arrangements inspired by classical music’s greatest composers.

"It is similar to the tradition of French chanson music in that they took the motifs of folk music and translated it into the language of classical music," he says.

"With Latin-American folk songs, big composers such as [19th century composers] Robert Schumann and Gustav Mahler came to the region and studied the music and took it back to Europe.

“Our concerts will feature both folks songs and the classical works and I guarantee that in some cases you won't know the real difference between the two.”

French harpist Xavier de Maistre. Photo: Gregor Hohenberg

Bridging both music worlds is de Maistre.

As one of the world’s greatest harpists, he is credited with bringing new attention to the instrument as a soloist invited to perform with esteemed orchestras such as the Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Cologne Philharmonie and the Orchestre National de France under the baton of master Italian conductor Riccardo Muti.

Villazon says the 47-stringed instrument offers new terrain to discover as a vocalist.

"The harp combines the best of the piano and the guitar and in that sense it has a richness that brings something special to this kind of music," he says.

"Also the way Xavier plays is that he combines sensitivity and passion with incredible technique. So my voice had to find a way to combine with that and our rehearsal sessions have been helpful."

Songs for our times

Expect more of these songs to come to light with Serenata Latina, the first of a planned trilogy of releases. Such an expansive approach is necessary, Villazon says, to introduce the rich tradition to a new generation.

With live music events slowly returning amid the pandemic, these songs of hope and survival provide a soundtrack to a world getting back on its feet.

"What I can say about Latin-American songs is that there is always that sadness close to the surface," Villazon says.

"But within that wound there is also light and humour. These songs ultimately show you a way to go forward.”

Rolando Villazon and Xavier de Maistre will perform at Abu Dhabi's Cultural Foundation on Monday, October 18. Show begins at 8pm; tickets from Dh100 at culturalfoundation.ae. Attendees over the age of 12 are required to be fully vaccinated and provide a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of the event.