Abu Dhabi Classics returns with gala opera concert by La Scala Academy Orchestra

Classical music concerts are back in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the Abu Dhabi Music Programme, the UAE capital will host eclectic shows, including the return of the Abu Dhabi Classics concert series.

Launched by Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi some of the acts coming include Emirati singer Ahmed Al Hosani and Italy’s La Scala Academy Orchestra.

Here are the first round of shows announced, with all concerts taking place at the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation as part of the Abu Dhabi Classics series, unless stated otherwise.

1. Monday, October 18: Rolando Villazon and Xavier de Maistre (Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, 8pm)

Beginning Abu Dhabi Classics is Mexican tenor Rolando Villazon, accompanied by French harpist Xavier De Maistre.

Cultural exchange forms the heart of the duo's repertoire, with works encompassing Latin America and Europe.

The programme includes works by composers Silvio Rodriguez and Ruben Fuentes as well as traditional dance pieces from Mexico and Spain.

Tickets begin from Dh50 from www.abudhabimusic.ae

2. Friday, October 22: Ahmed Al Hosani and the NSO Chamber Orchestra (Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, 8pm)

As part of Abu Dhabi Music Programme's Sounds of UAE stream, Al Hosani will team up with the UAE's NSO Chamber Orchestra for an eclectic programme of classic Arab and western compositions.

The baritone singer will perform works by Claude Francois and Jacques Revaux as well Lebanese singer Melhem Barakat.

Meanwhile the orchestra will be showcased through instrumental pieces by Mozart and Iraqi oud virtuoso Naseer Shamma.

Tickets begin from Dh50 from www.abudhabimusic.ae

3. Wednesday, October 27: Wiener Concert-Verein featuring Vadim Repin (Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, 8pm)

The prestigious orchestra of the Vienna Music Academy will be joined by Russian-Belgian violin star Vadim Repin to perform the works of Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Saint-Saens.

Look out for the finale of Serenade by Czech maestro Dvorak, a piece summing up the reflective nature of the evening's programme.

Tickets begin from Dh50 from www.abudhabimusic.ae

4. Thursday, October 28: Wiener Concert-Verein featuring Dmitry Shishkin (Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, 8pm)

The Austrian ensemble returns with a concert focusing on the Viennese classical period of the 18th century as well as select 19th-century pieces.

Joined by Russian pianist Dmitry Shishkin, the night will feature Chopin's Piano Concert N1 and Grieg’s Holberg Suite.

Tickets begin from Dh50 from www.abudhabimusic.ae

5. La Scala Academy Orchestra: Gala evening with Italian arias and Tchaikovsky (Etihad Arena, 8pm)

What better way to celebrate the power of Italian opera than an arena performance by La Scala Academy Orchestra, the in-house ensemble of Milan's famous Scala Theatre.

Supported by the opera company's singers, the night will feature masterpieces by Verdi (La Forza del Destino and Pace, pace mio Dio) as well orchestral performances of Tchaikovsky's 6th Symphony.

Tickets prices will be announced and made available soon.

More information is available at www.abudhabimusic.ae