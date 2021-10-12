Emirati sensation Baby Alya, 4, releases debut single ‘Going to Dubaia’

If you need more proof that pop music is a young person’s game, look no further than Baby Alya.

The singer aged 4 is the latest – and youngest-ever – artiste signed by Universal Music Mena. She released her debut single Going to Dubaia this week.

The song comes with an animated lyric video available on YouTube.

Produced and composed by Julius Danis, with lyrics provided by Canadian singer-songwriter Francis Henson, Going to Dubaia is a breezy number with Baby Alya's chirpy vocals reflecting on a time well before her tender age.

"There is a place that I know, it's a place where I go home," the song begins. "And my heart belongs to, and my mind because the – memories."

Emirati singer Baby Alya, aged 4, sends @TheNationalNews a message about new single 'Going to Dubaia' :) pic.twitter.com/g3A7HfD5eP — Saeed Saeed (@SaeedSquared) October 12, 2021

Born in Ras Al Khaimah and a fan of children's YouTube channels Like Natsya, and Diana and Roma EN, Baby Alya declared to her mother one day that she wanted to try her hand at singing, which started it all.

“I said, ‘Mummy, I also want song; can I do my song?” she says.

Despite living in Ras Al Khaimah, Baby Alya says is a regular visitor to Dubai and enjoys family trips to the parks and beaches.

Those sojourns will be a source of inspiration, with the singer back in the studio soon to record a song for the UAE National Day celebrations.

The untitled Arabic track will be released in November in the lead up to the December celebrations.

In the meantime, another Alya is also making her mark.

Out on Monday, also on Universal, Emirati RnB talent Alya Al Ali, aged 15, released her latest single Love Promise.

The new work continues the promise exhibited in last year’s debut single Hung Up, which she promoted with a performance at The Dubai Mall.

Al Ali came runner-up to Lebanese singer Nour Ardakani in the final auditions to become a member of the global pop group Now United.

