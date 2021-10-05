Adele confirms new music: single 'Easy On Me' to be released October 15

It’s official, new music from Adele is on the way, and we won’t have to wait long.

After weeks of speculation, the Hello singer finally confirmed the news, with a black-and-white trailer for new single Easy On Me, which dropped on social media on Tuesday.

Fans were given their first glimpse of the new song, set to be released on October 15, in a 20-second video clip. While the teaser included no lyrics, the instrumental suggests the song will be a ballad, for which Adele has become known for.

On Monday, Adele changed the profile picture and mastheads on her social media channels to a blurred teal image, which led her name to trend worldwide as eager fans waited for an announcement.

Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

The artwork matched a number of billboards that appeared in major cities around the world earlier in the week, which also included the number 30. As Adele is known to name her albums after her age, many fans were quick to speculate the billboards were advertising a new album for the singer, and it looks as though they were correct.

Her previous three albums were also numerically titled 19, 21 and 25.

She’s previously stated that her albums are named after the age of when she’s worked on them and that they are a reflection of her life and frame of mind at the time.

It’s been six years since Adele released her third album 25, which featured charting singles Hello, When We Were Young and Water Under the Bridge.

The post confirming the new single received almost 100,000 likes within two minutes of being posted on Instagram, and caught the attention of some of her high-profile fans.

“CHILLS CRYING CHILLS,” wrote actress Beanie Feldstein.

While musician Chloe Fowler wrote: “OMG thank you, I have been waiting.”

It looks as though Easy On Me will be the first single from the new album 30, and while there is no hint yet as to when the album will be released, fans are expecting big things from the star, who has been through some major life changes since she last released music, including her 2019 divorce.

Yet while Easy On Me sounds as though it will be a ballad, following the format of Adele’s biggest singles, reports suggest the coming album will include several upbeat tracks.

With comments attributed to music industry insiders, US magazine People and British tabloid The Sun reported the album will have a euphoric feel.

"She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year," People wrote.

The Sun stated the record will be "optimistic, reflective of the good times and about learning to move on from them and make new memories by yourself".

