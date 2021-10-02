Mysterious '30' billboards are appearing, including in Dubai, but are they for Adele?

Is Adele’s new album finally on the way?

It’s been six years since the singer released her third album 25, which featured charting singles Hello, When We Were Young and Water Under the Bridge. While she’s hinted over the years that new music is on the way, it just hasn’t happened.

However, now a series of mysterious billboards have been spotted that simply read “30” causing her fans to go into a frenzy asking if this means her album will finally be released. One of the signs appears on the side of a building in Dubai Festival City, while others have popped up in Ireland, Italy and Germany.

Multiple billboards with a big number "30" have been spotted around the world.



Her previous three albums were also numerically titled 19, 21 and 25.

She’s previously stated that her albums are named after the age of when she’s worked on them and that they are a reflection of her life and frame of mind at the time.

What could fans expect?

Even though it has been a while, Adele has gone through some life changes including a divorce initiated in 2019. However, according to several reports, the singer will dance through the pain with an upbeat collection of pop ditties and club bangers.

With comments attributed to music industry insiders, US magazine People and British tabloid The Sun reported the album will have a euphoric feel.

"She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year," People wrote.

The Sun stated the record will be "optimistic, reflective of the good times and about learning to move on from them and make new memories by yourself".

More recognition

In March, the Someone Like You hitmaker was recognised as the UK’s best-selling female artist of the century so far.

She topped a new list compiled by the British Phonographic Industry, coming ahead of some of the world's top artists including Beyonce, Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

The list takes into account how many albums artists have sold since the year 2000, while also including streaming data. The BPI data also revealed the top 10 albums of the century, with all three studio albums by Adele featured in the list.