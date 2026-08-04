Massive Attack 'surprised and disappointed' after Singapore ban over Palestine flag

British band Massive Attack have said they are "surprised and disappointed" after two of their members were barred from performing in Singapore for displaying a Palestinian flag during a concert.

The band criticised Singapore's response, saying their members were detained by police, questioned separately and, in some cases, had hotel rooms searched and passports temporarily confiscated after the concert. In a statement posted on Instagram, Massive Attack said they had not imagined that "merely holding up the flag of a sovereign state recognised by 157 countries [Palestine] would violate any law".

The band also thanked fans for making them "feel so welcome" and concluded the statement with the message: "Free Palestine."

Singaporean authorities said on Friday that two members of the Bristol group had been issued with "stern warnings" over their "actions of support for a political cause and unfurling of a foreign flag" during Wednesday's performance. They have also been barred from re-entering Singapore.

"Notwithstanding the event organiser’s prior acknowledgement of the licence conditions, during the performance, two band members held a foreign flag on stage and one of them also shouted 'Free Palestine'," Singapore police and the Infocomm Media Development Authority said in a joint statement.

"The police take a serious view of acts which could potentially harm the racial and religious harmony in Singapore and urge the public, including foreigners, to refrain from importing foreign politics as this can undermine our social cohesion and the rule of law."

The decision follows an investigation announced after the concert, when the band unfurled a Palestinian flag on stage at the end of their set. Visuals shown during the performance also highlighted the conflicts in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine, as well as the recent Iran war.

In 2023, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs advised against the public display or wearing of items linked to the Gaza war, describing it as "an emotive issue".

"The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted and we must not let events happening externally affect this peace and harmony we have in Singapore," the ministry said at the time.

Members of Massive Attack have been barred from re-entering Singapore following their show on July 29. Reuters Show caption: Members of Massive Attack have been barred from re-entering …

Massive Attack have long been among the music industry's most outspoken supporters of the Palestinian cause. The band have repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza, backed campaigns that are critical of Israel's military offensive and regularly used their concerts to highlight humanitarian crises and political conflicts around the world.

In 2025, Massive Attack helped to establish an alliance for musicians and artists speaking publicly about Israel's actions in Gaza. The group said artists who took such positions had faced intimidation and pressure within the music industry.

Frontman Robert Del Naja was also among more than 200 people arrested during a demonstration in London's Trafalgar Square in April. The protest was held in support of Palestine Action, which was proscribed as a terrorist group in the UK in 2025.

Formed in Bristol in 1988, Massive Attack are regarded as a pioneer of trip-hop and are known for hits including Teardrop, Unfinished Sympathy and Safe From Harm. Alongside its music, the band have built a reputation for political activism, frequently using live performances to draw attention to global conflicts, climate change and human rights issues.