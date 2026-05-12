Where are they now? The Arab contestants who appeared on American Idol

Hannah Harper was crowned winner of American Idol, season 24, on Monday night, closing a run that began with a viral audition of her original song String Cheese.

In many ways, it was the classic Idol arc: a singer lifted from relative obscurity and turned into a national talking point. But part of the show’s enduring appeal rests on the thousands of contestants who have passed through its audition rooms and performed on its stages.

Across more than two decades, a small number of Arab performers have been part of that story. A few survived it deep into the competition, some left the Idol circus but kept performing, while others moved into theatre, songwriting or advocacy. A few left music behind altogether.

Collectively, their stories show that an Idol appearance need not end with a trophy to leave a mark.

Here is where they are now.

Elliott Yamin (2006)

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The Iraqi-American singer's third-place finish proved that durable careers could emerge from the show's mid-2000s peak.

After reaching the final three in season five, behind winner Taylor Hicks and runner-up Katharine McPhee, Yamin moved quickly, releasing a self-titled debut album in 2007 that produced the hit Wait for You.

While chart success faded, he maintained steady gigs and occasional international tours before settling into the US pop-jazz circuit as frontman of the Lao Tizer Band. Away from the stage, Yamin has spoken publicly about living with Type 1 diabetes and hearing loss, with advocacy becoming part of his public profile alongside music.

Ghaleb Emachah (2008)

The Venezuelan-born singer of Arab descent auditioned in Miami for season seven with Marc Anthony's You Sang to Me.

Ghaleb Emachah's theatrical, Latin-pop delivery earned him a ticket to Hollywood Round from Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, despite Simon Cowell's cool reception.

His run ended before the live rounds, but the exposure helped him build a steady performance career away from the pop charts.

Performing as Ghaleb or Tenor Ghaleb, he moved into classical crossover, tenor performance and flamenco guitar, with bookings across South Florida, including gala appearances, community events, theatre-style shows and national anthem performances for the local football team.

Heidi Khzam (2011)

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Heidi Khzam made a brief impression with her audition for season 10, opening with a belly dance and song that didn't, however, leave Jennifer Lopez convinced.

That said, the Lebanese-American Khzam made it to the next round before falling short of the public vote stages. Since then, she has focused on family life, with an autobiographical piece on writing platform Motherly in 2022 stating she was a Dubai resident.

Seva (2018)

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Reportedly the first Iraqi-Kurd to take part in the show, Seva brought a soulful energy to season 16 by taking the risky step of performing an original song, The One, which impressed the judging panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

While not making it past the second round, Seva went on to become a working singer, songwriter, producer and session vocalist across English, Kurdish and Arabic tracks.

Filo Ebid (2025)

Filo Ebid was part of Hulu’s Get Real House unscripted reality TV line-up in Los Angeles in April 2025. AFP Info

Filo Ebid is the most recent Arab-born contestant to reach the live rounds of American Idol. The Egyptian-born singer reached the Top 12 after one of the strongest early starts.

His audition with Otis Redding's Try a Little Tenderness earned rave reviews, and he went on to take on increasingly demanding performances, including Who's Lovin' You, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Skyfall and With a Little Help from My Friends.

Since the show, Ebid has continued honing his craft as a live performer, with community and faith-based shows across the US.

Honourable mentions beyond Arab contestants

Sanjaya Malakar (2007)

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Sanjaya Malakar became one of American Idol's earliest internet-era talking points. The season six contestant, of Bengali and Italian descent, finished seventh in 2007 after a run that arguably went beyond the performances themselves.

His hair, enthusiastic online fan base, judges' reactions and online campaigns around his survival turned Malakar into a national pop culture figure. In later years, he adopted a quieter life away from the Idol stage, even trying his hand as a pastry chef.

Arianna Afsar (2009)

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The Bangladeshi-American performer, also known as Ari Afsar, reached the Top 36 in season eight before building a broader career across music, theatre and public life.

After American Idol, she won Miss California, a beauty pageant within the Miss America network, and later moved into musical theatre. Her best-known stage work came through Hamilton, where she played Eliza Hamilton in the Chicago production in 2016.

Bilaal Avaz (2020)

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The Pakistani-American cracked the top 40 in season 18, garnering a fan base in South-East Asia and proving the enduring pull of the show's global reach.

Avaz doubled down on his heritage after the show, releasing the 2023 sporting anthem Zalmi Raalal for Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi, alongside artists including Naughty Boy, Khumariyaan, Zahoor and Altamash Sever.

Avaz has continued releasing music, including this year's EP Fever Dream, which encapsulates contemporary pop, R&B and South Asian influences.

Amira Daugherty / Amira Unplugged (2021)

Amira Daugherty uses music and advocacy to broaden Muslim representation. AFP Info

Amira Daugherty, known professionally as Amira Unplugged, is lauded as the first hijab-wearing contestant to audition for the show, though her audition was not aired.

The show faced criticism for that decision, which Daugherty publicly expressed disappointment over. The African-American artist, who is partially deaf, has continued working as a singer, rapper, spoken-word artist and disability advocate.

Her post-show career had her appearing on MTV's Becoming a Popstar and releasing songs including Work Till The Mornin' and Help Me Help You Out.