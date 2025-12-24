Arabic version of Jingle Bells among seven regional Christmas songs by Fairuz, Marcel Khalife and more

Christmas music in the Arab world is alive as much in church halls as on concert stages.

In addition to the sacred and ceremonial hymns heard and recited in devotional settings, popular Arab artists have delivered Christmas songs in concerts and broadcasts through works that range from original compositions to reworked versions of western carols.

With Lebanon forming one of the largest Christian populations in the Arab world, alongside a developed music industry capable of recording and broadcasting such works, a majority of what is considered Christmas standards in the region comes from there.

Here are seven songs, all from Lebanese artists, that offer an Arabic spin on Christmas tunes.

1. Laylet Eid by Fairuz

Few songs are as closely associated with Christmas in the Arab world as this classic by the chanteuse, first heard in the late 1970s.

Built on the familiar melody of Jingle Bells, descriptions of snow and sleighs are replaced with images of warm homes filled with “decorations and people, and the sound of bells ringing for the feast”.

The song has been broadcast annually on Lebanese radio stations and television channels for more than four decades, and remains a seasonal anthem across the country.

2. Bethlehem by Majida El Roumi

Majida El Roumi's 2013 song Bethlehem it places the Palestinian city at the centre of the season.

Sung in a formal Arabic register, the song draws directly on the nativity story, with Bethlehem depicted as a place illuminated by faith.

El Roumi sings of a light “rising from Bethlehem, a lantern has lit up”.

Appearing on her album Nour Men Nour, it is frequently performed in Christmas concerts and, while popular, is viewed more as a seasonal hymn than a pop song.

3. Ya Jayi by Julia Boutros

Not released as a commercial single, the song was made familiar through Boutros's performances on televised Christmas broadcasts from the late 1990s.

With the title translating as “Oh, you who are coming”, the lyrics belong to the Arabic Christmas hymn tradition, welcoming the birth of Jesus in direct devotional language.

4. Ahla Bi Yassouh by Carole Samaha

A seasonal turn by the pop star, 2018’s Ahla Bi Yassouh sits between Christmas song and balladry. It details the fun and colour of Beirut's Christmas markets and has since appeared regularly in televised Christmas concerts.

5. Ya Maryam by Marcel Khalife

Translated as “Oh, Virgin Mary”, this work by the poet and composer addresses Mary, the mother of Jesus, directly as a central figure in the Christmas story.

Khalife speaks of her devotion and resilience during a period of great personal turmoil.

6. Laylat El Milad by Hiba Tawaji

The stirring work is built around a single lyric, often repeated, which translates to “On the night of Christmas, war is buried”.

Released in 2017, the song moves away from ringing bells, family gatherings and seasonal celebrations, and instead relies on what it deems the central reason for the occasion, thus making Laylat El Milad as much a song as a statement of faith.

7. Jraass El Eid by Salwa Al-Katrib

Released in 1994, Jraass El Eid is the Arabic adaptation of Jingle Bells. It is a favourite played during Christmas concerts in Lebanese schools and on television.

This is particularly evident in the hook, which welcomes a choral performance of the refrain “ring the Christmas bells”.

