From Fairuz on vinyl to a horror classic on DVD, our pick of physical collectibles for October

In a world of constant noise and infinite scroll, there’s still something deeply satisfying about the holding a cultural artefact in your hands.

This month’s picks include Fairuz’s Chat Iskandaria, her voice rendered with an incredible clarity on a new vinyl pressing, Yellowcard’s Better Days which a rush of early-2000s nostalgia, and Assouline’s The Book of Iconic Bags that turns obsession into archive.

For Halloween traditionalists, Trick ’r Treat arrives in a limited 4K steelbook, and John Grisham’s The Widow marks a slight departure from pure legal thrillers into a world of murder mystery.

Chat Iskandaria by Fairuz (Wewantsounds)

While Fairuz’s experimental and adventurous later-career collaborations with her late son Ziad Rahbani have received increasing attention in recent years, her reputation was first established through the classical Arabic arrangements of Ziad’s father, Assi Rahbani, and his brother, Mansour. With her 1987 album Chat Iskandaria, Fairuz returned to her Rahbani Brothers roots at the height of her powers, and the result is one of the best recordings of her career. In a remastered first-ever vinyl pressing, courtesy of French label Wewantsounds, her vocal work is superlative and crystal clear (unlike recordings in this vein from decades earlier), and the lush orchestral arrangements are often hypnotic. A breathtaking must-have for Fairuz fans.

William Mullally, arts & culture editor

Better Days by Yellowcard (Better Noise Music)

Better Days pairs upbeat energy with lyrics about growth and resilience. Photo: Better Noise Music

American rock band Yellowcard has released Better Days, the lead single and title track from their 11th studio album, out on October 10. Known for early-2000s hits such as Ocean Avenue, Lights and Sounds, Way Away and Only One, the band worked with Travis Barker on the record, with the Blink-182 drummer contributing on every track. The song reflects Yellowcard’s renewed focus since their 2022 reunion, pairing upbeat energy with lyrics about growth and resilience. For those who grew up with their music, the new album carries a strong sense of nostalgia.

Evenly Lau, assistant features editor

The Book of Iconic Bags (Assouline)

The coffee-table book features 25 of the most well-known handbags ever made, from the Birkin to the Baguette. Photo: Assouline

Our obsession with handbags isn’t fading anytime soon, and luxury publisher Assouline is acknowledging that with its latest title: The Book of Iconic Bags. Created in collaboration with Fashionphile, the US e-commerce platform for pre-owned luxury bags and accessories, the book spotlights 25 of the most influential designs of all time. Chosen not only for their craftsmanship and beauty, but also for their cultural relevance, investment potential and enduring mystique, the selection ranges from Hermès’s record-breaking Birkin and Kelly to Carrie Bradshaw’s beloved Fendi Baguette, the Dior Saddle and viral newcomers from Bottega Veneta and Loewe. Complete with striking imagery, rich histories and expert insights, the volume celebrates bags that have shaped the fashion landscape, shining a light on a product often described as the holy grail of luxury accessories.

David Tusing, assistant features editor

Trick 'r Treat Limited Edition Steelbook 4K (Arrow Video)

A Halloween classic returns in 4K with Trick ’r Treat revived for a new generation of horror fans. Photo: Arrow

Since its 2007 release, Michael Dougherty’s Trick ’r Treat has cemented its status as a Halloween classic film. What began as a cult favourite has steadily grown into essential October viewing. Dougherty – who went on to direct Krampus and Godzilla: King of the Monsters – assembled a cast including Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, Dylan Baker and Leslie Bibb for a series of interwoven stories unfolding over one Halloween night. At the centre is Sam, the small but sinister figure who enforces the holiday’s rules and has since become a modern horror icon. The film endures for its blend of genuine chills and a playful spirit, capturing Halloween’s essence in a way few others can. This October, Trick ’r Treat returns in a 4K Blu-ray steelbook edition – definitively presenting one of contemporary horror’s most beloved seasonal tales for both long-time admirers and new audiences.

Faisal Al Zaabi, gaming and social media writer

The Widow by John Grisham (Hodder & Stoughton)

Grisham trades the courtroom for a classic whodunit in this twist-filled thriller. Photo: Hodder & Stoughton

John Grisham, the undisputed master of the legal thriller, is back with something new – his first-ever whodunit. The Widow takes all the sharp turns of his courtroom dramas and adds the locked-room intrigue of a classic murder mystery. At its centre is Simon Latch, a small-town lawyer in rural Virginia, barely scraping by as his marriage falls apart. His luck seems to change when Eleanor Barnett, an elderly widow with a hidden fortune, hires him to rewrite her will. Suddenly, Simon has the richest client of his career and a chance at redemption. But what looks like an opportunity, quickly twists into a nightmare. Eleanor’s story begins to fray, strange accidents follow, and when she ends up in hospital after a crash, the secrets surrounding her wealth come into question. Then Eleanor is dead, and Simon is accused of murder. With circumstantial evidence mounting, he finds himself fighting for not only his reputation, but also his freedom, forced to unravel the truth before the jury delivers a verdict that could end his life.

Nasri Atallah, TN Magazine editor