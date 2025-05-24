Edward Clug brings Carl Orff's Carmina Burana to Dubai Opera. Photo Dubai Opera/ Tiberiu Marta
Edward Clug brings Carl Orff's Carmina Burana to Dubai Opera. Photo Dubai Opera/ Tiberiu Marta

Culture

Music & On-stage

Carmina Burana review: Modern take on medieval musings is raw, ungainly, but ultimately infused with joy

Edward Clug's sparse ballet showing at Dubai Opera puts the concept of the wheel of fortune at the forefront

Sarah Maisey

May 24, 2025