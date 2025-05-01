Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons presented the International Jazz Day concert at Etihad Arena. Ryan Lim for The National
Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons presented the International Jazz Day concert at Etihad Arena. Ryan Lim for The National

Culture

Music & On-stage

International Jazz Day concert review: Herbie Hancock leads a night of unifying music in Abu Dhabi

Presented by Jeremy Irons, celebrations at Etihad Arena brought together greats of the genre

Enas Refaei
Enas Refaei

May 01, 2025