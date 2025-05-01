International Jazz Day concert review: Herbie Hancock leads a night of unifying music in Abu Dhabi

The beauty of jazz is that everyone is stepping into the unknown, but what was made clear from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/26/international-jazz-day-abu-dhabi-herbie-hancock-jeremy-irons/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/26/international-jazz-day-abu-dhabi-herbie-hancock-jeremy-irons/">International Jazz Festival</a> in Abu Dhabi was that this was a show of unity. Celebrated jazz musician and Unesco ambassador <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/listen-five-classic-albums-by-jazz-great-herbie-hancock-who-turns-80-today-1.1004977" target="_blank" rel="">Herbie Hancock</a> led an all-star collective on stage at Etihad Arena on Wednesday night, sharing time and space to entertain and educate the room on jazz's role in bringing communities together. As is often the case with jazz, the performance kept the audience on their toes. The two-hour show consisted of several pieces, each performed by a grouping of musicians, often with different styles. Each set was varied and eclectic. Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons hosted the evening wearing a thobe, a nice nod to the host nation's culture. He didn’t shy away from describing his love for the genre, and despite being probably one of the most celebrated actors of our time, he made sure jazz was the central character of the evening. I was impressed to see two grand pianos suddenly wheeled on to the stage for a rendition of <i>Rhapsody in Blue</i> by American composer George Gershwin. It was introduced as a well-composed piece of organised chaos and as an expression of America. French pianist Helene Mercier and Chinese rising star A Bu smiled warmly and reacted to the crowd's enthusiasm for the well-known tune. Jazz is all about breaking the rules for the sake of creativity. Probably the most notable rule-breaker from this evening was Bangalore singer-songwriter Varijashree Venugopal, who takes her classical Indian singing style to a scat. Her vocal range hypnotised as her voice played along with the other instruments, giving a mesmerising performance. There was a promise of a Maqamat fusion, which could have been made more prominent through an introduction, however, the cross-cultural fusion of the event did have a significant Arab influence. Iraqi-born oud player <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/02/11/naseer-shamma-art-exhibition-half-life/" target="_blank" rel="">Naseer Shamma</a> jammed with other players on stage, giving a unique twist to an otherwise familiar sound, and Emirati soul singer Arqam Al Abri lent his voice to an impressive duet. Overall, the UAE took centre stage. The country was celebrated as a place that brings people together, being at the crossroads of East and West. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/23/the-borderless-philosophy-of-the-abu-dhabi-masterpieces-collection/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/23/the-borderless-philosophy-of-the-abu-dhabi-masterpieces-collection/">Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak</a>, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, described jazz as a “universal language that speaks to the heart and embodies collaboration”, which “resonates with the ethos of Abu Dhabi”. Hancock toasted the night with a funky performance of his classic hit <i>Chameleon</i>, which got the crowd on its feet. The show ended with an abstract improvisation of the John Lennon classic <i>Imagine</i>, which was my stand-out moment of the night. Despite the huge names performing and sharing space, it still felt like a “pinch-me” moment radiating from the stage, so it was hard not to get swept up in the enthusiasm and overall message of the show, as Hancock said, “our humanity is our instrument”.