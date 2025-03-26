Herbie Hancock performing on the Pyramid stage at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in the UK. Reuters
Jazz pioneer Herbie Hancock and Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons to lead International Jazz Day concert in Abu Dhabi

All-Star Global Concert at Etihad Arena is part of a series of events that reflect the UAE capital's designation as a Unesco City of Music

Saeed Saeed
March 26, 2025