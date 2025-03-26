Jazz pioneer Herbie Hancock and Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons to lead International Jazz Day concert in Abu Dhabi

Grammy Award – winning jazz pioneer<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/listen-five-classic-albums-by-jazz-great-herbie-hancock-who-turns-80-today-1.1004977" target="_blank"> Herbie Hancock </a>and Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons will lead a concert in Abu Dhabi celebrating International Jazz Day. The All-Star Global Concert at Etihad Arena on April 30, organised by Unesco and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, will be hosted by Irons, with Hancock leading a stellar line-up of jazz luminaries including bassist Marcus Miller and US vocalists Dee Dee Bridgewater and Terri Lyne Carrington. Regional talent will also take centre stage, including renowned Iraqi oud player <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/02/11/naseer-shamma-art-exhibition-half-life/" target="_blank">Naseer Shamma</a>, Moroccan percussionist Rhani Krija, and rising Emirati vocalist Arqam Al Abri. The line-up is rounded out by Cuban-American jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval and French-Canadian pianist Helene Mercier. The concert will also be streamed on jazzday.com and Unesco’s social media channels. “Jazz has always been about bringing people together, breaking barriers, and inspiring creativity across cultures. International Jazz Day reminds us that music has the power to transcend borders, foster dialogue, and spark joy and hope,” Hancock said. The All-Star Global Concert is part of a series of jazz-themed events taking place across Abu Dhabi throughout the week. On April 29, Berklee Abu Dhabi will host Jazz Night, featuring a line-up of international talent. Performing at the Saadiyat Island institution are Grammy Award – winning American bassist and vocalist Esperanza Spalding, Lebanese singer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/01/01/mayssa-karaa-interview-andrea-bocelli-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Mayssa Karaa</a> and acclaimed Turkish clarinettist Husnu Senlendirici. Also on April 29, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/17/abu-dhabi-festival-2025-guide/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Festival </a>will present a jazz concert at The Arts Centre, NYU Abu Dhabi, with US trumpeter Riley Mulherkar taking the stage. Meanwhile, the Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi will welcome Grammy Award – winning Egyptian musician<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/we-need-more-music-education-egyptian-jazz-star-fathy-salama-on-how-the-region-can-produce-more-grammy-winners-1.1022375" target="_blank"> Fathy Salama</a> on May 2. He will perform with a Khaleeji drumming ensemble in a concert fusing modern jazz with regional rhythms. Tickets for the concerts are sold separately and are available online. These events mark the culmination of Abu Dhabi’s official designation by Unesco as the Global Host City for International Jazz Day 2025. Announced last year, the honour places the UAE capital on a prestigious list of host cities that have included Paris, Washington DC, Istanbul and Melbourne. Unesco Director General Audrey Azoulay said: “This edition will highlight the city’s rich tapestry of creativity and cultural heritage while showcasing jazz’s ability to connect communities and promote dialogue and peace across continents.” Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, said the events also reflect the emirate’s designation as a Unesco City of Music. “Hosting International Jazz Day underlines Abu Dhabi’s commitment to cultivating cultural unity, fostering peace and understanding, and celebrating established and emerging musicians and their remarkable talents,” he said. “Jazz is a powerful tool for global connection and social harmony, and we are proud that our residents and visitors from around the world can experience the unique blend of cultural understanding, creativity and inclusivity that defines the spirit of International Jazz Day.”