British rapper Stormzy is set to headline the Rugby Sevens in December. Alamy
Top 61 concerts and events coming to the UAE, from Stormzy to Christina Aguilera

From comedy to music and dance to drama, this year's events season offers an eclectic mix

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

October 12, 2024

