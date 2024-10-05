Gustavo Santaolalla, who is best known for his Oscar-winning film scores, is performing at Dubai Opera on Saturday. AP
Composer Gustavo Santaolalla: My Dubai concert pays tribute to the moment that changed my life

The renowned Argentine musician will perform at Dubai Opera on Saturday

William Mullally
William Mullally

October 05, 2024

