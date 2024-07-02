Ten UAE-based creatives selected for third batch of NYUAD Arts Centre's Numoo initiative

Ten UAE-based creatives have been enlisted in an annual "catalyst for creativity" programme in Abu Dhabi that aims to help them develop their skills and showcase their talents.

The 10 musicians, choreographers and spoken-word artists have been selected to take part in NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre’s third Numoo programme.

Launched in 2021, the initiative supplies grants from the US Mission to to performing artists in the UAE in a bid to strengthen the local culture sector.

The programme aims to help artists further develop their craft and brand while showcasing their work through public performances.

The 10 selected participants are Emirati multimedia artist Afra Al Dhaheri; Emirati singer Arqam; Indian musician Dana Naidu and dancer Rashika Ojha; Moroccan dancer Karim Ennoury; Lebanese singer Nurzi; Palestinian theatre performer Mohammed Masharqa; Filipino spoken word artist Trixi Danielle; Syrian American dancer Kinda El Atrach and Slovenian performing artist Ksenjia Kovac Romano.

“We are dedicated to nurturing the vibrant local artistic and cultural scene. For the third year in a row, Numoo will serve as a catalyst for creativity, empowering UAE-based artists to showcase their talents and develop their professional skills,” said Bill Bragin, the centre's executive artistic director.

“I find participation in the Numoo workshops especially gratifying personally, as we watch artists have large and small epiphanies about how to approach their own career development with greater senses of agency and empowerment, in a mutually supportive community.”

All artists were chosen through an open application and nomination process. They will go on to take part in an industry course provided by NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre staff, in addition to performing public gigs arranged by the organisation.

Some of the topics covered in the course include ways to define and communicate an artistic vision, project management, budgeting, rights, royalties, intellectual property, technical production and touring.

“The US Mission to the UAE is thrilled to offer the Numoo programme once again in partnership with The Arts Centre at NYUAD to a talented third cohort of arts and culture professionals”, said the US Mission to the UAE’s Counsellor for Public Affairs Robin Solomon.

“Each year the thoughtful and substantive programme develops the practical business skills of local artists and creatives. The UAE’s creative industry is thriving, and we’re proud to sponsor Numoo in support of the local arts ecosystem.”