Six shows coming to the UAE in 2024, from Fleabag to Chicago and Life of Pi

A terrifying horror in set the North of England, forbidden love in ancient Egypt and a whole lot of jazz – there is a lot to look forward to at venues in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this year.

The shows span various genres, here are six to check out this year.

Dear England, July 20

The Courtyard Playhouse in Al Quoz, Dubai, is hosting more National Theatre Live shows over the summer. These are live performances from London's West End, broadcasted on cinema screens around the world.

Dear England is a new play about football by British playwright and screenwriter James Graham, directed by renowned theatre director Rupert Goold. Joseph Fiennes, known for his role in The Handmaid’s Tale, plays Gareth Southgate, the real life England football manager in a story of how he helped change notions of masculinity in the team.

This is event can be attended through membership with The Courtyard Playhouse. Membership begins at Dh85; courtyardplayhouse.com

Fleabag, August 17

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in her one-woman show, Fleabag. Photo: National Theatre

The Courtyard Playhouse will also be showing Fleabag, the play that inspired the popular BBC comedy series of the same name.

The comedy-drama, written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones, explores the life of a charismatic and free-spirited, but emotionally dysfunctional woman. Exploring themes such as grief, guilt and self-sabotage through her family and relationships, the play, like the TV series, often breaks the fourth wall of performance providing the audience with the internal monologues of the character.

This is event can be attended through membership with The Courtyard Playhouse. Membership begins at Dh85; courtyardplayhouse.com

Chicago, September 12 to 22

Even 27 years after its debut, Chicago is one of the most popular Broadway productions in the world and will be performed at the Etihad Arena stage this September.

Based on a 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago is a story that revolves around two women, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, both of whom are accused of murder and are vying for fame. It’s a story about murder, greed, passion, corruption in the criminal justice system and the concept of the celebrity criminals.

Evening and daytime performances; tickets from Dh185; etihadarena.ae

Aida, September 13 to 15

Giuseppe Verdi's masterpiece Aida will be performed at the Dubai Opera stage later this year. Photo: Dubai Opera

The classic opera Aida by Giuseppe Verdi is coming to Dubai Opera. A tragic tale of forbidden love set in ancient Egypt, the story follows an Ethiopian princess Aida, who is held captive by the Egyptians when young Egyptian warrior Radames secretly falls in loves with her. As Aida's father, King Amonasro, invades Egypt to free his daughter their love is put to the test.

Directed by Roberto Lagana Manoli, the opera will be performed by the Polish National Opera orchestra, choir and soloists under the baton of French conductor Patrick Fournillier.

Evening and daytime performances; tickets from Dh430; dubaiopera.com

Woman in Black, October 30 to November 2

One of the most terrifying plays to be performed on the stage, Woman in Black is coming to the Zabeel Theatre at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray in Dubai.

The critically acclaimed and commercially successful play is an adaptation of Susan Hill’s bestselling novel. The story follows Arthur Kipps, a young lawyer tasked with settling the estate of Mrs Alice Drablow at her isolated home in the north of England. But on his arrival, he encounters the mysterious woman in black, whose presence seems to spread fear in him and among the locals.

Evening and daytime performances; tickets from Dh200; virginmegastore.me

Life of Pi, November 15 to 17

The heart-wrenching the Tony and Olivier-award winning play, based on the critically acclaimed 2001 novel by Yann Martel, is coming to Etihad Arena later this year.

After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean,16-year-old boy Pi must survive on a lifeboat with four unusual companions – a hyena, zebra, orangutan and a tiger. The story is told through stunning visuals, puppetry and stagecraft, bringing animals and the story of Pi to life.

Evening and daytime performances; tickets from Dh200; etihadarena.ae