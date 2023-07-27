Sinead O'Connor: Music world pays tribute to 'force of nature'

Figures ranging from Irish President Michael Higgins to controversial MMA champion Conor McGregor joined musicians around the world to pay tribute to acclaimed singer Sinead O'Connor, who died on Wednesday at the age of 56.

In a statement, O'Connor's family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Born in Dublin, O’Connor was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of Nothing Compares 2 U, a ballad written by Prince. The song topped charts around the world.

President Higgins said Ireland has lost "one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades".

“The way in which she was able to move across the different forms of the arts was a singular achievement, as was the way her voice went around the world and how it was received.

“Her contribution joins those great achievements of Irish women who contributed to our lives, its culture and its history in their own unique but unforgettable ways."

Singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, referred to her as "sister Shuhada Sadaqat" in his tribute.

O'Connor announced that she had converted to Islam in October 2018, adopting a new name.

"She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace," Islam wrote on Twitter.

Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinéad O'Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon - Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return. 2:156 pic.twitter.com/arcZ3fPWK9 — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) July 26, 2023

Former UFC champion McGregor, who was also born in Dublin, said he has "lost a friend".

"The world has lost an artist with the voice of an angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend," McGregor posted on Twitter, along with pictures of himself with O'Connor.

"Sinead's music will live on and continue to inspire. Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure."

The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/9hvpwxuUyP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 26, 2023

O'Connor has publicly documented her mental health issues. In August 2017, she worried fans when she posted a video to Facebook in which she tearfully spoke about feeling “suicidal”.

Last year, days after her son Shane's funeral, she posted a series of tweets in which she said she had “decided to follow my son”.Shane, 17, was found dead by police in the Bray area of Wicklow, Ireland, days after an extensive police search.

O'Connor later apologised for her remarks and revealed she was on her way to the hospital for “help”.

“I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and hate myself. Hospital will help a while," she posted on Twitter.

"I pray your troubled soul is at peace. May you sing now with the angels in heaven. God rest your soul," Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley posted.

US singer and REM frontman Michael Stipe shared a photo of himself with O'Connor along with the caption: "There are no words."

Musician Billy Corgan, the lead singer of The Smashing Pumpkins, called O'Connor "fiercely honest and sweet and funny".

"She was talented in ways I'm not sure she completely understood. But Sinead stands alone as a figure from our generation who was always true to the piercing voice within and without," he said.

Singer Tori Amos called her "a force of nature".

"A brilliant songwriter and performer whose talent we will not see the like of again. Such passion, such intense presence and a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons courageously," Amos wrote.

British band Massive Attack said they were "devastated" with the news of O'Connor's death, and praised her powerful voice.

"Honestly, to bear witness to her voice, intimacy in the studio. On the road every single person stopped - dropped their tools during soundtrack," they posted on Twitter.

"The fire in her eyes made you understand that her activism was a soulful reflex and not a political gesture."

English singer Tim Burgess, the lead singer of the Charlatans, said O'Connor was "the true embodiment of a punk spirit".

"She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace," he posted.

American Rapper Ice-T also paid tribute.

"Respect to Sinead. She stood for something ... Unlike most people," he said.

Canadian singer Bryan Adams wrote: "RIP Sinead O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family."

Earlier this month, O'Connor posted on social media that she had recently moved back to London and was finishing an album – her first in almost a decade – set to be released "early next year".