Sinead O’Connor’s missing son found dead aged 17

The Irish musician said on Twitter that her son Shane was 'the light of my life'

Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead on Friday after the Irish singer-songwriter notified authorities that he had gone missing. AP.
Neil Murphy
Jan 8, 2022

Sinead O’Connor’s son Shane has died at the age of 17, representatives of the Irish singer have confirmed.

Officers in Ireland said they recovered a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday and their appeal for the missing teenager has been ended.

Representatives of Sinead O’Connor told the PA news agency: “Regrettably, we can confirm the passing of Shane O’Connor.

READ MORE
Sinead O'Connor's conversion to Islam comes after a personal and artistic quest for peace

“We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.”

An unverified Twitter account believed to be that of the Nothing Compares 2 U singer posted an emotional tribute to her son on Saturday morning

She wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example.

“My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

The account had been issuing appeals to Shane over the past few days urging him to “do the right thing” and present himself to a Garda station after he was reported missing.

Updated: January 8th 2022, 8:54 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sinead O’Connor’s missing son found dead aged 17
An image that illustrates this article Jailed Iranian writer and director Baktash Abtin dies aged 48
An image that illustrates this article It's time to tell our own Arab stories in films
An image that illustrates this article Oprah and Obama lead tributes to pioneering actor Sidney Poitier