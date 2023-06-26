Yusuf Islam describes Glastonbury Festival as one of the greatest shows of his career

Yusuf Islam declared his Glastonbury Festival performance on Sunday as the “pinnacle” of his career.

Speaking to The National the day after his afternoon Legends Slot set in front of more than 100,000 people at the UK’s Worthy Farm, the singer formerly known as Cat Stevens, who goes by mononym Yusuf, used the occasion to pay tribute to Muslim pilgrims travelling to Makkah for the Hajj, which begins on Monday.

So how does the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and part-time Dubai resident feel about one of the biggest concerts of his career?

“This was the pinnacle, and the Legends Slot was made for moments like this,” he says.

“The crowds were beautiful, and we sent a message of peace to all the Hajjis in Makkah. How great is that?”

Featuring many of his biggest hits and new tracks from evocative new album King of a Land, as well as a heart-warming cover of George Harrison’s Here Comes the Sun, the set was hailed by critics as one of Glastonbury Festival’s best performances and received five-star ratings in UK newspapers The Guardian and The Times.

Beginning with 1971's genteel The Wind, Stevens treated the crowd to six decades of stellar songwriting craftsmanship with gorgeous takes of Moonshadow, The First Cut Is the Deepest and Matthew and Son, before moving on to the deeply moving Where Do the Children Play.

During Tea for the Tillerman he praised the works of the UK's doctors and nurses of the NHS.

The new songs from King of a Land, such as Highness and Pagan Run, also fitted well among Yusuf's compassionate anthems Peace Train and Wild World.

He closed the 75-minute set with a tear-jerking performance of Father and Son.

Yusuf performs in front over 100,000 people at the Pyramid Stage of the 2023 Glastonbury Festival. Photo: Majid Hussain.

Yusuf says the road to Glastonbury began with the start of his European tour in Germany earlier this month and by the time he hit the Pyramid Stage he had a killer set list on his hands.

“It was pretty perfect. It balanced old and new songs, stretching from the 1960s through to the 1970s and right up to my latest album King of a Land.”

Also at Glastonbury with Yusuf was a supersized band and new background visuals tracking his career evolution.

“I added brass and background vocals, as well as crafted visual content, including some old footage from 1967, when I was a teeny-bopper pop star,” he says.

With Glastonbury the final date of Yusuf's summer tour, expect the calendar to be filled with more concerts soon.

He says the reception to his festival appearance has already generated discussions for another tour and a UAE show is potentially being added to the mix.

“It certainly got my agent excited. I rule nothing out.”