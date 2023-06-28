Madonna postpones tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'

Madonna is recovering after falling ill with a “serious bacterial infection” that sent her to an intensive care unit for several days, her manager Guy Oseary said on Wednesday.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Mr Oseary said in a statement. “A full recovery is expected.”

He said the pop star's “Celebrations” tour, due to start July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed until further notice.

The global, nearly sold-out tour was billed as paying homage to Madonna's more than four-decade career.

Stops in the US were to include Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, the city where her rise to superstardom began.

Madonna, 64, was then slated to continue in Europe in autumn, with dates in London, Barcelona and Paris.

The Grammy-winning megastar behind classics including Like a Virgin and Material Girl has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career.

In his statement on social media, Mr Oseary said he would provide more information when it became available, including a new start date for the tour and on rescheduled shows.

In 2020, Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery after an injury sustained on her Madame X tour.

Born in 1958, the Catholic-educated artist went to New York in 1977 with just $35 in her pocket.

Her first big single was Everybody in 1982, followed by a string of hits including Lucky Star, Borderline and Holiday.

Madonna through the years – in photos