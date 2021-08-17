Take a bow: Madonna to celebrate 40 years in music with new releases of all albums

Madonna fans will get into the groove next year with the pop star re-releasing all her classic albums.

As part of a new deal with record label Warner Music Group, the Material Girl will celebrate 40 years in the industry with an extensive four-year campaign that will have "deluxe editions" of her 17 albums reissued, in addition to live albums and compilations.

Madonna will creatively oversee all the releases, and new material is promised as part of special events.

The campaign, running until 2025, kicks off in 2022, to mark the 40th anniversary of Madonna's debut 1982 single, Everybody.

"Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration,” Madonna said.

“They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

The news come as Madonna celebrated her 63rd birthday with family and friends in Italy. She posted a video of the family travelling to the Mediterranean country where they engaged in a lavish dinner.

Madonna is also preparing for the release of her concert film Madame X, which will be broadcast on streaming service Paramount+ on Friday, October 8.

The film is a recording of a 2020 concert in Lisbon, Portugal, and features behind-the-scenes footage of her Madame X world tour, which ran from September 2019 to March 2020.

More Janet Jackson also on the way

Madonna is not the only musician celebrating four decades in the limelight next year.

Janet Jackson is also working on marking the occasion by releasing an expansive television documentary.

Tentatively titled Janet and to be screened on US channels Lifetime and A&E in two instalments, the four-hour film will chart the pop star's career, with full access to Jackson and her music, as well as archival footage and home videos.

Celebrities and old friends will also pop in with anecdotes on Jackson's career on and offstage.

Executive produced by Jackson and (unrelated) music mogul Randy Jackson, Janet will also shed light on her personal and public setbacks.

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

