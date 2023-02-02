America's Got Talent stars Peter Rosalita and Marcelito Pomoy to share Abu Dhabi stage

Filipino singing sensations Peter Rosalita and Marcelito Pomoy will share the stage for the first time at a concert in Abu Dhabi on March 18.

Peter, whose audition on America's Got Talent, when he was only 10, went viral in 2021, finished his run on the show as a semi-finalist, but earned fans from around the world. Born in Abu Dhabi, the young singer with a powerful voice returned last month to compete on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, a spin-off that features the show's past winners, finalists and fan favourites.

Pomoy, 38, was the 2019 winner of Pilipinas Got Talent, and a finalist on America's Got Talent: The Champions that same year. Known for his stunning dual-voice style, in which he sings both female and male parts, often showcasing an impressive vocal range, Pomoy finished fourth on The Champions, with many clips of his performances going viral.

A clip of Pomoy, performing a cover of Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli's The Prayer and singing both parts interchangeably, has been viewed more than 20 million times on YouTube.

Pomoy and Peter will perform alongside pianist and musical director Joel Sebag in Abu Dhabi. Students from Richmindale school in Abu Dhabi, where Peter studies, will also showcase their talents.

Peter made a spectacular comeback to the America’s Got Talent stage last week with All-Stars. Dressed in a three-piece cream suit, the Filipino singer wowed judges and the audience with a powerful rendition of Michael Bolton’s Go the Distance.

His efforts earned him a standing ovation from the audience and all three judges, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum. However, Peter, again a fan favourite, did not secure enough votes to proceed to the grand finale.

Peter, who is now back in Abu Dhabi, performed his first solo concert last year at Tunes DXB, a free public concert as part of last year’s Dubai Shopping Festival.

"I am very happy and thankful that another dream of mine has come true," he told The National at the time. "This is my first solo concert and I am so excited as I will have a special guest, the Cadenza Music band of Cadenza Music Institute from Abu Dhabi."

A representative from Richmindale Institute said: "We are excited to have our own student Peter share the stage with another global talent Marcelito at our Richmindale Talent Show, and can't wait for fans to see both the vocal powerhouses together on stage."

The venue and ticket details for the March 18 show are yet to be confirmed.