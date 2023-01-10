Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita to perform on America's Got Talent: All-Stars

Peter Rosalita is getting another chance at America’s Got Talent.

The Filipino singer from Abu Dhabi is one of 60 acts competing on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, a spin-off show that features America’s Got Talent’s past winners, finalists and fan favourites.

Peter was on season 16 of the show in 2021, when he was only 10. He finished as a semi-finalist after stunning judges and viewers with his singing, which included auditioning with a cover of Eric Carmen’s All By Myself.

Dressed in a white suit paired with a blue shirt and tie, he charmed the show’s four judges as soon as he walked on to the stage. “I was born in Abu Dhabi, UAE, but I am a Filipino citizen,” he said confidently.

The video of his audition has been watched more than 10 million times on YouTube and was even praised by Celine Dion.

Although Peter would have liked to win, he told The National after his appearance in 2021 that he was still “happy that I got to have that experience” after his impressive showing.

However, now he has another chance for redemption as he makes his return to AGT: All-Stars. Peter said he received an email inviting him back to compete as one of the performers from around the world. Although he has already filmed his portion of the competition, his episode has yet to broadcast.

“I was so excited, happy and nervous at the same time as I will be back on AGT stage, meeting a lot of Got Talent stars from all over the world and to be on American TV once again,” he says.

Just like last time, he will be in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, as well as host Terry Crews — familiar faces who were also there when he last competed.

“It is still nerve-wracking thinking that I have to compete with the best of the best on AGT All-Stars,” he says. “But I also feel confident and proud and happy that they have chosen me to be one of the performers and will be performing along with those global talent stars.”

Although viewers will just have to tune into the show to see how Peter fared, no matter the outcome, he says that he won’t stop going after his goal and advises others to do the same.

“Never get tired of pursuing your dreams and always keep a lot of prayers and faith and always be happy and thankful to God,” he says.

Who is Peter Rosalita?

Peter is a student at Richmindale school in Abu Dhabi and became an internet sensation with his America's Got Talent audition was posted on YouTube.

Since appearing on the show, he has performed around the UAE including at TunesDXB, a free public concert as part of last year’s Dubai Shopping Festival.

"I am very happy and thankful that another dream of mine has come true," Peter told The National at the time. "This is my first solo concert and I am so excited as I will have a special guest, the Cadenza Music band of Cadenza Music Institute from Abu Dhabi."

He picked up where he left off on America's Got Talent, performing cover songs from some of the most legendary singers, across different genres.

"I always love to perform and make people happy being able to share my singing talent," he said.